Over the day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 91 air attacks, and 142 salvo attacks

Over the last day, 83 combat engagements took place. russia launched 3 missile and 91 air strikes. There were 142 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Over the course of the day, 83 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 3 missile and 91 air strikes, and fired 142 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

Over the past 24 hours, populated areas in many regions of Ukraine have also come under air strikes and artillery fire. Among the affected towns are Bologivka and Mytrofanivka (Kharkiv region), Nadiya and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), as well as more than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Regarding the situation on the routes:

Northern and Polissya directions: no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas.

Kupyansk and Lyman directions: Ukrainian defense forces repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of populated areas in the Kupyansk sector and won 12 engagements in the Liman sector.

Bakhmut sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 2 russian attacks in the vicinity of localities in the Bakhmut sector.

Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors: 25 enemy attacks were repelled in the Donetsk region, while in the Novopavlivka sector the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 30 times.

Orikhivsk direction: Defense forces repelled one enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson sector: the occupants made 4 unsuccessful assaults on positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Add

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck at 10 areas where russian personnel were concentrated. Three Su-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed. Missile units struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment. They also hit 3 BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 2 artillery pieces, 2 control points, 1 ammunition depot and 1 enemy electronic warfare system.

russia conducted 10 missile strikes, 105 air attacks, and 163 salvo attacks over the day