russia conducted 10 missile strikes, 105 air attacks, and 163 salvo attacks over the day

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39685 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 153773 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92031 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 326336 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202455 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237937 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253147 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159253 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372483 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 81047 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 153773 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 326337 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229977 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268772 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27054 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 36813 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34024 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 94296 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 100966 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia conducted 10 missile strikes, 105 air attacks, and 163 salvo attacks over the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29519 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 99 combat engagements took place over the past day, during which russia launched 10 missile strikes, 105 air strikes and fired 163 missiles from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops and localities.

russia conducted 10 missile strikes, 105 air attacks, and 163 salvo attacks over the day

Over the past day, 99 combat engagements took place. russia launched 10 missile and 105 air strikes. There were 163 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the course of the day, 99 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 10 missile and 105 air strikes, and fired 163 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

russian air strikes damaged settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

More than 120 settlements were hit by artillery fire in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Northern direction (Volyn and Polissya): no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: russia maintains a military presence in the border areas.

Kupyansk and Lyman directions: Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks in various areas, including Sinkivka, Tabaivka (Kharkiv region), Terny, Yampolivka (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region).

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors: 25 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivske direction: russians continue to be contained in various areas with numerous attempts to break through the defense.

Orikhivsk direction: Defense forces repelled one enemy attack in the area east of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson sector: The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. The enemy does not stop and tries to drive our units out of their positions, having made 4 unsuccessful assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Add

Our troops continue active operations, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, depleting it along the entire front line. The aviation of the defense forces carried out strikes in 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated during the day. Missile troops hit 1 control center, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery units, 1 air defense unit, 1 electronic warfare station and 1 other important enemy target.

Over the past day, 216 fires were recorded in Ukraine - SES28.02.24, 18:23 • 29612 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Orlovka
Bakhmut
Luhansk
Donetsk
Chernihiv
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87