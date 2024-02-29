russia conducted 10 missile strikes, 105 air attacks, and 163 salvo attacks over the day

Over the past day, 99 combat engagements took place. russia launched 10 missile and 105 air strikes. There were 163 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

russian air strikes damaged settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

More than 120 settlements were hit by artillery fire in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Northern direction (Volyn and Polissya): no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: russia maintains a military presence in the border areas.

Kupyansk and Lyman directions: Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks in various areas, including Sinkivka, Tabaivka (Kharkiv region), Terny, Yampolivka (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region).

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors: 25 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivske direction: russians continue to be contained in various areas with numerous attempts to break through the defense.

Orikhivsk direction: Defense forces repelled one enemy attack in the area east of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson sector: The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. The enemy does not stop and tries to drive our units out of their positions, having made 4 unsuccessful assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Our troops continue active operations, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, depleting it along the entire front line. The aviation of the defense forces carried out strikes in 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated during the day. Missile troops hit 1 control center, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery units, 1 air defense unit, 1 electronic warfare station and 1 other important enemy target.

