Animals rescued in Kyiv from a house destroyed by Russia: photos

In Kyiv, pets were rescued from a house that was destroyed as a result of the Russian attack on July 31. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers retrieved a cat from the sixth floor, among burnt concrete slabs. It was scared but alive.

Another fluffy one was rescued at night. His family died under the rubble, but he survived. He was trembling. He didn't understand what was happening. He was waiting - stated the State Emergency Service.

The service also reported that among the rescued animals are parrots, a rabbit, and a dog.

It's impossible to hold back tears when you see how big strong hands carefully hold a tiny heart that is still beating. This post is about heart. About love. About those who don't pass by. About those who save the world – piece by piece, soul to soul - reads the message from the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first with kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds", and then with missiles.

UNN also reported that on Friday, August 1, a Day of Mourning was declared in Kyiv for the victims of the massive Russian attack.