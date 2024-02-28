Over the past day, 216 fires were recorded in Ukraine - SES

Yesterday, 216 fires broke out in Ukraine with a total area of 113 hectares. A total of 1152 fires have been recorded since the beginning of the year, the State Emergency Service reported, UNN reported.

Details

Over the past day, 216 fires broke out on the territory of Ukraine with a total area of 113 hectares. Since the beginning of the year, 1152 fires have been recorded on an area of 555 hectares. We urge you not to provoke fires in ecosystems - the SES reported

The agency also reminded about fines, in particular, for setting fire to dry grass, the fine ranges from UAH 3,060 to UAH 6,120.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of an attack on the outskirts of Kherson, where Russian shells hit a residential building.