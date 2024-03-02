$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25161 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 89661 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60046 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 250929 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217560 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185858 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227419 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250771 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156687 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371968 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down another russian Su-34 in the east

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34319 views

The Ukrainian Air Force shoots down a russian Su-34 fighter jet in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down another russian Su-34 in the east

The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in the eastern part of Ukraine. This was reported  by the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

The Vostok Air Command confirms the downing of a Su-34 fighter-bomber . Unfortunately, only one. We continue to beat the occupier!

- the post reads. 

Addendum

Earlier , UNN reported that the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, had announced the work of air defense forces in the eastern direction. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Su-34
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
