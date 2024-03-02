Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down another russian Su-34 in the east
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force shoots down a russian Su-34 fighter jet in eastern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in the eastern part of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force, UNN reports.
Details
The Vostok Air Command confirms the downing of a Su-34 fighter-bomber . Unfortunately, only one. We continue to beat the occupier!
Addendum
Earlier , UNN reported that the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, had announced the work of air defense forces in the eastern direction.