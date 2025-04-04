There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.
There were 110 combat engagements over the last day, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector - 33. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower.
Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, during which Russian occupants launched 4 missile attacks, 37 air strikes using 47 drones and 376 kamikaze attacks on Ukrainian positions.
Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.
Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and Ukrainian troops struck 13 enemy concentrations and 7 objects, including radar stations and air defense systems.
Over the last day, 97 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks in the Avdiivka sector, 14 in the Bakhmut sector, 7 in the Luhansk sector and 6 in the Kupyansk sector.
Over the past day, 134 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, and the enemy launched numerous missile, air and artillery strikes at Ukrainian positions and localities.
Over 100 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Wednesday, the most intense in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 33 attacks. The Russians also intensified their offensive in the Kupyansk sector, with 11 combat engagements taking place there on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian defenders withstood 96 combat engagements against Russian attacks on several fronts, repelling attacks in seven directions.
Over the last day, 131 combat engagements took place on the frontline, the enemy conducted numerous attacks in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors, but Ukrainian troops repelled these attacks and inflicted losses on the occupation forces.
Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, and combat engagements took place in several frontline areas.
Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine: the enemy has deployed up to four brigades in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, trying to advance west of Avdiivka and Maryinka in the direction of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.
Three people were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling, and there were 16 cases of shelling of localities.
Over the last day, 94 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 12 missile attacks, 76 air strikes and 83 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.
Over the last day, 114 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 75 air strikes and 66 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.
On Monday, 62 combat engagements took place, most of the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors, with the enemy launching 4 missile and 58 air strikes, and using multiple launch rocket systems 100 times.
Over the last day, 115 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 15 missile and 63 air strikes, and fired 109 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple rocket launchers.
Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled over 50 attacks by Russian-terrorist forces at the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman directions, 91 combat engagements were registered over the day, with the enemy launching 14 missile and 48 air strikes.
Over the past day, 102 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 29 missile attacks, 67 air strikes and 67 attacks from multiple rocket launchers at Ukrainian positions and localities.
Russian proxies intensified their assault operations in the Avdiivka sector, repelling 26 attacks in the last day. In total, the occupants attacked 79 times on Friday.
In occupied Lysychansk, a Russian soldier from the Storm Zet unit killed two local residents, and young people from the so-called Luhansk People's Republic are being trained at the state level to spread Russian propaganda.
Over the past day, russia launched 2 missile strikes, 64 air strikes and 75 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in various regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and others.
In Luhansk region, Bilyohorivka remains the hottest spot on the front line, where Russian troops are exerting intense pressure, and in occupied Sievierodonetsk, men are required to undergo a medical examination at a military commissariat before they can get a job.
87 combat engagements took place in Ukraine on Monday, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks despite active offensives by the occupiers under the cover of air power.
Over the past day, the enemy launched 53 missile and 84 air strikes, and used multiple launch rocket systems 61 times. Moreover, 53 combat engagements were registered in the frontline over the last day. The enemy conducted most attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.
Forty-seven combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian frontline over the last day, with militants advancing in six sectors, most actively in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.
Over the past day, 83 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 11 missile and 108 air strikes, and fired 149 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.
Over the past day, the enemy conducted attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line with the support of aviation, but Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks and inflicted losses on Russian troops and equipment.
Over the last day, 56 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 97 air strikes and 92 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.
In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, men in Rubizhne are forced to report to the military commissariat every month, the suicide rate in the "people's police of the LPR" has increased, and liberated Makiivka and Nevske are under Russian shelling.