Ukrainian General Staff: 53 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, russians attack in Donetsk region with air support

Over the past day, the enemy launched 53 missile and 84 air strikes, and used multiple launch rocket systems 61 times. Moreover, 53 combat engagements were registered in the frontline over the last day. The enemy conducted most attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.