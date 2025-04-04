$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15489 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28166 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64563 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213482 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122436 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391690 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310571 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213718 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

General Staff: 145 combat engagements over the day, almost a third in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

War • August 19, 05:43 AM • 54536 views

110 combat engagements in the frontline, the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 110 combat engagements over the last day, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector - 33. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower.

War • August 18, 10:58 PM • 62856 views

russia launched 4 missile strikes, 37 air strikes, and 376 kamikaze drone attacks over the past day

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, during which Russian occupants launched 4 missile attacks, 37 air strikes using 47 drones and 376 kamikaze attacks on Ukrainian positions.

War • May 22, 08:30 PM • 71565 views

94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.

War • May 21, 08:17 PM • 49328 views

Ukraine's General Staff: 103 combat engagements over the last day, enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks

Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and Ukrainian troops struck 13 enemy concentrations and 7 objects, including radar stations and air defense systems.

War • May 5, 04:56 PM • 68130 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks in Avdiivka sector over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 97 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks in the Avdiivka sector, 14 in the Bakhmut sector, 7 in the Luhansk sector and 6 in the Kupyansk sector.

War • May 3, 05:01 PM • 43395 views

134 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 134 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, and the enemy launched numerous missile, air and artillery strikes at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • May 3, 04:52 AM • 43835 views

Ukrainian troops withstood and repelled 100 Russian attacks, most of them in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Over 100 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Wednesday, the most intense in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 33 attacks. The Russians also intensified their offensive in the Kupyansk sector, with 11 combat engagements taking place there on Wednesday.

War • May 1, 07:01 PM • 38514 views

Russian army actively advances at Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions - General Staff

On Tuesday, Ukrainian defenders withstood 96 combat engagements against Russian attacks on several fronts, repelling attacks in seven directions.

War • April 30, 05:09 PM • 48914 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 55 hostile attacks in Avdiivka sector over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 131 combat engagements took place on the frontline, the enemy conducted numerous attacks in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors, but Ukrainian troops repelled these attacks and inflicted losses on the occupation forces.

War • April 29, 04:03 AM • 36421 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 40 enemy attacks near Avdiivka - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, and combat engagements took place in several frontline areas.

War • April 28, 04:29 PM • 44491 views

Syrskyi: The situation at the front has escalated. The enemy has tactical success in some areas

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine: the enemy has deployed up to four brigades in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, trying to advance west of Avdiivka and Maryinka in the direction of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

War • April 28, 12:49 PM • 79976 views

Three people injured in Donetsk region due to Russian attacks - RMA

Three people were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling, and there were 16 cases of shelling of localities.

War • April 27, 07:20 AM • 39578 views

94 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 94 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 12 missile attacks, 76 air strikes and 83 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • April 27, 04:45 AM • 59002 views

114 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 114 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 75 air strikes and 66 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • April 26, 04:29 AM • 110906 views

Russians are actively attacking at Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

On Monday, 62 combat engagements took place, most of the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors, with the enemy launching 4 missile and 58 air strikes, and using multiple launch rocket systems 100 times.

War • April 22, 05:17 PM • 32010 views

115 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 115 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 15 missile and 63 air strikes, and fired 109 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple rocket launchers.

War • April 21, 04:36 AM • 40116 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel over 50 attacks of Russian army in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman sectors - General Staff

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled over 50 attacks by Russian-terrorist forces at the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman directions, 91 combat engagements were registered over the day, with the enemy launching 14 missile and 48 air strikes.

War • April 20, 05:02 PM • 52945 views

102 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 102 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 29 missile attacks, 67 air strikes and 67 attacks from multiple rocket launchers at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • April 20, 04:40 AM • 36956 views

Russians intensify attacks in Avdiivka sector: 26 attacks repelled over the last day - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Russian proxies intensified their assault operations in the Avdiivka sector, repelling 26 attacks in the last day. In total, the occupants attacked 79 times on Friday.

War • April 19, 04:48 PM • 37832 views

Russian military kills two local civilians in occupied Lysychansk - RSA

In occupied Lysychansk, a Russian soldier from the Storm Zet unit killed two local residents, and young people from the so-called Luhansk People's Republic are being trained at the state level to spread Russian propaganda.

War • April 18, 07:11 AM • 26032 views

Over the day, russia launched 2 missile strikes, 64 air attacks, and 75 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems

Over the past day, russia launched 2 missile strikes, 64 air strikes and 75 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in various regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and others.

War • April 17, 04:16 AM • 33976 views

Occupants force to undergo medical examination at military commissariat for employment in Luhansk region, the situation at the front is the hottest in the area of Bilohorivka - RMA

In Luhansk region, Bilyohorivka remains the hottest spot on the front line, where Russian troops are exerting intense pressure, and in occupied Sievierodonetsk, men are required to undergo a medical examination at a military commissariat before they can get a job.

War • April 16, 06:58 AM • 23339 views

Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors - General Staff

87 combat engagements took place in Ukraine on Monday, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks despite active offensives by the occupiers under the cover of air power.

War • April 15, 04:55 PM • 24103 views

Ukrainian General Staff: 53 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, russians attack in Donetsk region with air support

Over the past day, the enemy launched 53 missile and 84 air strikes, and used multiple launch rocket systems 61 times. Moreover, 53 combat engagements were registered in the frontline over the last day. The enemy conducted most attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.

War • April 11, 05:02 PM • 48360 views

General Staff: 47 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors

Forty-seven combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian frontline over the last day, with militants advancing in six sectors, most actively in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.

War • April 10, 05:30 PM • 36219 views

83 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 83 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 11 missile and 108 air strikes, and fired 149 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • April 10, 05:05 AM • 32661 views

russians with air support conduct attacks in Novopavlivka and Bakhmut directions - General Staff

Over the past day, the enemy conducted attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line with the support of aviation, but Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks and inflicted losses on Russian troops and equipment.

War • April 9, 05:09 PM • 85632 views

56 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 56 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 97 air strikes and 92 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • April 9, 04:34 AM • 30264 views

Occupants in Rubizhne, Luhansk region, force to report to military commissariat once a month - RMA

In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, men in Rubizhne are forced to report to the military commissariat every month, the suicide rate in the "people's police of the LPR" has increased, and liberated Makiivka and Nevske are under Russian shelling.

War • April 8, 06:40 AM • 36378 views