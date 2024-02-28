102 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 102 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 141 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka and Tabayivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Terny and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobeda in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 29 times, and repelled four more enemy attacks in the areas south of Vuhledar, Staromayorsk and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center on the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

