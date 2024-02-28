102 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27508 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 99473 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65035 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 262543 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225427 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188682 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229172 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251155 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372044 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36640 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 99566 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 262646 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 208078 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225486 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18400 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26703 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26775 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62801 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70056 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

102 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30136 views

The General Staff reported that 102 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day: the enemy launched missile and air strikes, used multiple launch rocket systems, and Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in various parts of the frontline.

102 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 102 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 141 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka and Tabayivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Terny and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobeda in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 29 times, and repelled four more enemy attacks in the areas south of Vuhledar, Staromayorsk and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center on the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Plus 1060 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses28.02.24, 07:41 • 27718 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Dnipro
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ugledar
Thorns
Orlovka
Staromayorskoye
Bakhmut
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14