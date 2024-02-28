Plus 1060 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Plus 1060 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

 • 27718 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 412,610 personnel and 6,570 tanks.

Plus 1060 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 412,610 people, 6,570 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/28/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 412,610 (+1060) people
  • tanks - 6570 (+14) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 12508 (+14) units,
  • artillery systems - 1029 (+20) units,
  • MLRS - 1000 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 688 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 342 (+2) units,
  • helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7753 (+24),
  • cruise missiles - 1912 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13112 (+47) units,
  • special equipment - 1594 (+6). 

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck at 15 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. The Ukrainian Air Force also destroyed 2 Su-34 fighter-bombers and 4 reconnaissance UAVs.

