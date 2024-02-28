Plus 1060 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 412,610 people, 6,570 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/28/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 412,610 (+1060) people

tanks - 6570 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12508 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 1029 (+20) units,

MLRS - 1000 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 688 (+2) units,

aircraft - 342 (+2) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7753 (+24),

cruise missiles - 1912 (+0),

ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13112 (+47) units,

special equipment - 1594 (+6).

AddendumAddendum

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck at 15 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. The Ukrainian Air Force also destroyed 2 Su-34 fighter-bombers and 4 reconnaissance UAVs.

