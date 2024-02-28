$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

Exclusive
01:12 PM

April 4, 10:10 AM

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

April 4, 05:56 AM

April 3, 07:36 PM

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

April 3, 01:29 PM

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

+14°
1m/s
44%
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 "Shahed" militants in the south

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111513 views

Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 10 Iranian Shaheed drones sent from the Black Sea to attack Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, most of them over the sea.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 "Shahed" militants in the south

At night, the enemy sent 10 attack drones from the Black Sea to Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. For 1.5 hours, air defense units intensively repelled this attack. Most of the "Shaheds" were shot down over the sea: 1 in Mykolaiv region, 9 in Odesa region. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians attacked the southern regions with kamikaze drones  of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

During the maneuvers of drones  over the industrial zone of Odesa, the fragments of a downed drone damaged a transformer of a critical infrastructure facility.

There was a short circuit and fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. People were not injured.

Addendum Addendum

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 28, the Russians attacked with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region and 10 Shahed attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.

As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed 10 "Shahed" in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. 
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
Black Sea
Donetsk
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08