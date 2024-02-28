Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 "Shahed" militants in the south

At night, the enemy sent 10 attack drones from the Black Sea to Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. For 1.5 hours, air defense units intensively repelled this attack. Most of the "Shaheds" were shot down over the sea: 1 in Mykolaiv region, 9 in Odesa region. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

It is noted that the Russians attacked the southern regions with kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

During the maneuvers of drones over the industrial zone of Odesa, the fragments of a downed drone damaged a transformer of a critical infrastructure facility.

There was a short circuit and fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. People were not injured.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 28, the Russians attacked with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region and 10 Shahed attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.