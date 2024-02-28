Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 "Shahed" militants in the south
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 10 Iranian Shaheed drones sent from the Black Sea to attack Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, most of them over the sea.
At night, the enemy sent 10 attack drones from the Black Sea to Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. For 1.5 hours, air defense units intensively repelled this attack. Most of the "Shaheds" were shot down over the sea: 1 in Mykolaiv region, 9 in Odesa region. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the Russians attacked the southern regions with kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type.
During the maneuvers of drones over the industrial zone of Odesa, the fragments of a downed drone damaged a transformer of a critical infrastructure facility.
There was a short circuit and fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. People were not injured.
Addendum Addendum
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 28, the Russians attacked with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region and 10 Shahed attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.
As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed 10 "Shahed" in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.