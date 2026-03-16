Pentagon announces complete and final destruction of Iranian fleet
Kyiv • UNN
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced the elimination of the Iranian regime's fleet. The statement about the complete destruction of the naval forces appeared on the X network.
Pentagon's chief representative Sean Parnell stated that the Iranian regime's fleet was completely and finally destroyed, UNN reports.
The radical Iranian regime's navy has been completely and finally destroyed!
Trump accused allies of disloyalty over refusal to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz16.03.26, 19:31 • 3356 views
Recall
On March 11, US forces reported that they had eliminated 16 Iranian vessels intended for laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil exports pass. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released video footage of the strikes after Iran vowed to completely stop oil shipments from the region to its enemies, stating that it would not allow "a single liter" to be exported.