Ukrainian troops withstood and repelled 100 Russian attacks, most of them in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103282 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112818 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155429 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255818 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175154 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166177 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34530 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40170 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46662 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44181 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 32655 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255818 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229009 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226950 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103282 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74959 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81097 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114009 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114852 views
Actual
Ukrainian troops withstood and repelled 100 Russian attacks, most of them in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Ukrainian troops withstood and repelled 100 Russian attacks, most of them in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38191 views

Over 100 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Wednesday, the most intense in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 33 attacks. The Russians also intensified their offensive in the Kupyansk sector, with 11 combat engagements taking place there on Wednesday.

Over a hundred combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline on Wednesday. The most intense attacks took place in the Avdiivka sector. Our defenders repelled 33 attacks there. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 100 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 41 air strikes, fired 42 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants slightly intensified their assault operations. On Wednesday, our fighters repelled 11 attacks near Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove and Kopanka in Kharkiv region, as well as near Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy 9 times. The Russian army tried to break through the Ukrainian defense near Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region, and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, as well as near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Novyi in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders withstood  and repelled the enemy in 33 attacks. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions near Kalynove, Arkhangelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokol, Solovyov, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove and Pervomayske.

Defense Forces repel over 60 Russian attacks in Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors - General Staff01.05.24, 07:23 • 24913 views

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 17 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked twice: near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, they once again stormed Krynky, Kherson region. Russians made five unsuccessful assaults here.

Optional

In addition, during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at the enemy's control center and 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

The missile and artillery units struck 1 Russian UAV control center and 1 area where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
ocheretyneOcheretyne
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ternyThorns
berestoveBerestovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
bakhmutBakhmut
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising