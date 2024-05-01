Ukrainian troops withstood and repelled 100 Russian attacks, most of them in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Over a hundred combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline on Wednesday. The most intense attacks took place in the Avdiivka sector. Our defenders repelled 33 attacks there. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 100 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 41 air strikes, fired 42 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. - reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants slightly intensified their assault operations. On Wednesday, our fighters repelled 11 attacks near Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove and Kopanka in Kharkiv region, as well as near Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy 9 times. The Russian army tried to break through the Ukrainian defense near Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region, and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, as well as near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Novyi in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders withstood and repelled the enemy in 33 attacks. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions near Kalynove, Arkhangelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokol, Solovyov, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove and Pervomayske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 17 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked twice: near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, they once again stormed Krynky, Kherson region. Russians made five unsuccessful assaults here.

In addition, during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at the enemy's control center and 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

The missile and artillery units struck 1 Russian UAV control center and 1 area where enemy personnel were concentrated.