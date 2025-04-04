Ocheretyne

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12688 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22283 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61122 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207804 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119361 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307110 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213139 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243909 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254951 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126792 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207804 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386720 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251884 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307110 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 774 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12074 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41503 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69650 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55558 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Ocheretyne

News by theme

Ukrainian military repel invaders in Serebrianka forestry - DeepState

According to DeepState, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled the enemy in Serebryanske forestry.

War • June 29, 10:06 PM • 23512 views

Occupation forces advance in Arkhangelske, Uman and Klishchiyivka - DeepState

Enemy troops advanced in the vicinity of Arkhangelske, Umanske and Klishchiyivka. Fighting continues near Berestove, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka and in Vovchansk

War • May 24, 11:23 PM • 87836 views

Occupants advance near Ocheretyne, fighting continues in several settlements - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy forces have advanced near Ocheretyne, while fighting continues in Vovchansk, Berestove, Klishchiyivka, Uman and Krasnohorivka.

War • May 23, 10:19 PM • 39581 views

94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.

War • May 21, 08:17 PM • 49328 views

General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.

War • May 20, 09:05 AM • 37859 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.

War • May 13, 09:16 PM • 45587 views

russian troops occupy Kotlyarivka and approach several settlements at the front - DeepState

russian troops occupied Kotlyarivka, reached the administrative boundaries of Ocheretyne, and advanced in the area of Novopokrovske, Umanske, Pervomaisk, and Krasnohorivka.

War • May 4, 10:31 PM • 37715 views

Enemy achieved some success in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, but there is no operational advantage - spokesman of "Khortytsia" separate military unit

The enemy achieved some tactical success in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, but failed to gain an operational advantage, while Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka remain the hottest areas in the east.

War • May 3, 06:20 AM • 46967 views

DIU says it's only a matter of time before Chasovyi Yar is lost

Ukraine's loss of the Chasiv Yar high-altitude fortification is only a matter of time, opening the way for Russia to capture the last major cities in Donetsk region, says the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

War • May 2, 11:40 PM • 34134 views

Russians managed to partially capture Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector

In the Avdiivka sector, Russians partially captured Ocheretyne, but Ukrainian troops used reserves to stabilize the situation and regain control.

War • May 2, 01:28 PM • 21276 views

Ukrainian troops withstood and repelled 100 Russian attacks, most of them in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Over 100 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Wednesday, the most intense in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 33 attacks. The Russians also intensified their offensive in the Kupyansk sector, with 11 combat engagements taking place there on Wednesday.

War • May 1, 07:01 PM • 38514 views

A 98-year-old woman walks out of the Russian-occupied part of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast

A 98-year-old woman walked 10 km on foot, fell twice, but managed to get out of the Russian-occupied part of Ocheretyno, Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Society • April 29, 11:27 AM • 23288 views

Withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from some positions does not contribute to rapid tactical success of the Russians - ISW

Russian forces made no rapid tactical gains west of Ocheretyne, Solovyovo, Berdychiv, and Semenivka after Ukrainian forces withdrew from tactical positions in the area, indicating that Ukrainian forces retain the ability to slow further Russian advances.

War • April 29, 05:44 AM • 23380 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 55 hostile attacks in Avdiivka sector over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 131 combat engagements took place on the frontline, the enemy conducted numerous attacks in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors, but Ukrainian troops repelled these attacks and inflicted losses on the occupation forces.

War • April 29, 04:03 AM • 36421 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 40 enemy attacks near Avdiivka - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, and combat engagements took place in several frontline areas.

War • April 28, 04:29 PM • 44491 views

Occupants seized Berdychi - DeepState

Russian troops captured the village of Berdychi, south of Ocheretyne, and fighting in the area continues as Ukrainian troops engage in rearguard battles and retreat from the northern outskirts of the village.

War • April 27, 09:55 PM • 90996 views

The invaders managed to gain a foothold in part of Ocheretinoye. Ukrainian forces are trying to oust them - OSUV Khortytsia

Russian occupants have managed to gain a foothold in part of the village of Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector, where fierce fighting continues, and Ukrainian forces are trying to push them out and regain control.

War • April 27, 04:58 PM • 29698 views

Voloshyn spoke about the situation in Ocheretyne and Solovyovo in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian troops control two-thirds of the villages of Ocheretyne and Solovyovo in Donetsk region amid ongoing fierce fighting with Russian troops.

War • April 27, 11:22 AM • 50697 views

94 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 94 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 12 missile attacks, 76 air strikes and 83 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • April 27, 04:45 AM • 59002 views

Voloshyn: two-thirds of Ocheretyne village is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Two-thirds of the village of Ocheretyne is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the part where the enemy broke through is under fire control.

War • April 26, 12:29 PM • 17268 views

Occupants hit Kostyantynivka with a KAB, bomb did not explode, 1800 Russian attacks in Donetsk region in 24 hours: police show photos

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops killed 5 civilians and wounded 8 others in Donetsk region, shelling 9 localities with artillery, rockets and guided bombs.

War • April 26, 10:54 AM • 16620 views

British intelligence: Russian troops' advance west of Avdiivka has accelerated

Russian troops accelerated their advance west of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, creating a narrow passage deep into Ukrainian territory to enter the town of Ocheretyne.

War • April 26, 09:26 AM • 20308 views

Five killed and eight wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Five civilians were killed and eight injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on April 25.

War • April 26, 05:41 AM • 17837 views

114 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 114 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 75 air strikes and 66 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • April 26, 04:29 AM • 110906 views

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks in Avdiivka sector on Thursday

On Thursday, Ukrainian defenders withstood 93 attacks by Russian occupants in various parts of the frontline, including 23 attacks in the Avdiivka sector alone, amid intense fighting.

War • April 25, 05:13 PM • 38989 views

Russians massively shelled Donetsk region in the morning: one killed and five wounded

One person was killed and five others were wounded as a result of massive Russian shelling of Donetsk region this morning.

War • April 25, 10:36 AM • 24336 views

russian army advances to Solovyovo and Krasnohorivka on the front line - DeepState

russian troops have advanced to Solovyovo and Krasnohorivka, but fighting continues near Ocheretyne, Pervomayske, Chasovyi Yar and Novomykhailivka.

War • April 24, 10:29 PM • 27348 views

Russian troops intensify offensive in the Liman sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 18 enemy attacks on Wednesday - General Staff

Russia intensified its offensive in the Liman sector, attacking Ukrainian positions 18 times over the past day, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in various parts of the frontline. A total of 84 combat engagements took place on Wednesday.

War • April 24, 05:09 PM • 25410 views

Very few people leave Chasiv Yar: RMA says more than 600 residents still live in the town

684 people remain in Chasovyi Yar and 1,260 in Krasnohorivka, despite the extremely difficult humanitarian situation in the frontline towns of Donetsk region.

Society • April 24, 11:57 AM • 18254 views

russian troops advance in several settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

In the Donetsk region, the enemy army advanced in several localities, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka and south of Heorhiivka.

War • April 23, 10:56 PM • 25213 views