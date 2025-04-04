According to DeepState, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled the enemy in Serebryanske forestry.
Enemy troops advanced in the vicinity of Arkhangelske, Umanske and Klishchiyivka. Fighting continues near Berestove, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka and in Vovchansk
According to DeepState, enemy forces have advanced near Ocheretyne, while fighting continues in Vovchansk, Berestove, Klishchiyivka, Uman and Krasnohorivka.
Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.
The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.
Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.
russian troops occupied Kotlyarivka, reached the administrative boundaries of Ocheretyne, and advanced in the area of Novopokrovske, Umanske, Pervomaisk, and Krasnohorivka.
The enemy achieved some tactical success in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, but failed to gain an operational advantage, while Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka remain the hottest areas in the east.
Ukraine's loss of the Chasiv Yar high-altitude fortification is only a matter of time, opening the way for Russia to capture the last major cities in Donetsk region, says the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.
In the Avdiivka sector, Russians partially captured Ocheretyne, but Ukrainian troops used reserves to stabilize the situation and regain control.
Over 100 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Wednesday, the most intense in the Avdiivka sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 33 attacks. The Russians also intensified their offensive in the Kupyansk sector, with 11 combat engagements taking place there on Wednesday.
A 98-year-old woman walked 10 km on foot, fell twice, but managed to get out of the Russian-occupied part of Ocheretyno, Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Russian forces made no rapid tactical gains west of Ocheretyne, Solovyovo, Berdychiv, and Semenivka after Ukrainian forces withdrew from tactical positions in the area, indicating that Ukrainian forces retain the ability to slow further Russian advances.
Over the last day, 131 combat engagements took place on the frontline, the enemy conducted numerous attacks in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors, but Ukrainian troops repelled these attacks and inflicted losses on the occupation forces.
Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, and combat engagements took place in several frontline areas.
Russian troops captured the village of Berdychi, south of Ocheretyne, and fighting in the area continues as Ukrainian troops engage in rearguard battles and retreat from the northern outskirts of the village.
Russian occupants have managed to gain a foothold in part of the village of Ocheretyne in the Avdiivka sector, where fierce fighting continues, and Ukrainian forces are trying to push them out and regain control.
Ukrainian troops control two-thirds of the villages of Ocheretyne and Solovyovo in Donetsk region amid ongoing fierce fighting with Russian troops.
Over the last day, 94 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 12 missile attacks, 76 air strikes and 83 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.
Two-thirds of the village of Ocheretyne is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the part where the enemy broke through is under fire control.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops killed 5 civilians and wounded 8 others in Donetsk region, shelling 9 localities with artillery, rockets and guided bombs.
Russian troops accelerated their advance west of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, creating a narrow passage deep into Ukrainian territory to enter the town of Ocheretyne.
Five civilians were killed and eight injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on April 25.
Over the last day, 114 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 75 air strikes and 66 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.
On Thursday, Ukrainian defenders withstood 93 attacks by Russian occupants in various parts of the frontline, including 23 attacks in the Avdiivka sector alone, amid intense fighting.
One person was killed and five others were wounded as a result of massive Russian shelling of Donetsk region this morning.
russian troops have advanced to Solovyovo and Krasnohorivka, but fighting continues near Ocheretyne, Pervomayske, Chasovyi Yar and Novomykhailivka.
Russia intensified its offensive in the Liman sector, attacking Ukrainian positions 18 times over the past day, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in various parts of the frontline. A total of 84 combat engagements took place on Wednesday.
684 people remain in Chasovyi Yar and 1,260 in Krasnohorivka, despite the extremely difficult humanitarian situation in the frontline towns of Donetsk region.
In the Donetsk region, the enemy army advanced in several localities, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka and south of Heorhiivka.