Occupation forces advance in Arkhangelske, Uman and Klishchiyivka - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops advanced in the vicinity of Arkhangelske, Umanske and Klishchiyivka. Fighting continues near Berestove, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka and in Vovchansk
On the frontline, the occupants advanced near Arkhangelske, Umanske and Klishchiyivka. Fighting also continues near Berestove, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka and in Vovchansk. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
The enemy advanced near Arkhangelske, Umanske and in Klishchiyivka. Fighting continues near Berestove, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka and in Vovchansk
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that enemy forces advanced near Ocheretyne.
Occupants advance near Ocheretyne, fighting continues in several settlements - DeepState24.05.24, 01:19 • 39413 views