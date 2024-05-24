Occupants advance near Ocheretyne, fighting continues in several settlements - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, enemy forces have advanced near Ocheretyne, while fighting continues in Vovchansk, Berestove, Klishchiyivka, Uman and Krasnohorivka.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that enemy troops advanced in the area of Chasovyi Yar.
