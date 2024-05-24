Occupants advance near Ocheretyne, fighting continues in several settlements - DeepState

On the frontline, russia-backed militants advanced near Ocheretyne. Fighting continues in Vovchansk, Berestove, Klishchiyivka, Uman and Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that enemy troops advanced in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

