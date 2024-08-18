$41.340.03
Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 46 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 139 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The highest concentration of attacks was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy assault and offensive attacks.

War • August 18, 05:32 AM • 107053 views

98 combat engagements over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attacks in various sectors

There were 98 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 64 air strikes, and used 463 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions.

War • August 17, 09:21 PM • 57867 views

72 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day, most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

According to the General Staff, as of 16:00 on Saturday, 72 combat engagements took place. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where more than a third of all attacks took place.

War • August 17, 01:54 PM • 41287 views

The enemy struck Kharkiv region with 21 multiple rocket launchers over the day, one person was injured in the region due to Russian attacks

On June 17, Russian troops fired 21 multiple rocket launchers at populated areas of Kharkiv region. One woman was injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

War • June 18, 05:51 AM • 28391 views

Occupation forces advance in Arkhangelske, Uman and Klishchiyivka - DeepState

Enemy troops advanced in the vicinity of Arkhangelske, Umanske and Klishchiyivka. Fighting continues near Berestove, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka and in Vovchansk

War • May 24, 11:23 PM • 87836 views

Occupants advance near Ocheretyne, fighting continues in several settlements - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy forces have advanced near Ocheretyne, while fighting continues in Vovchansk, Berestove, Klishchiyivka, Uman and Krasnohorivka.

War • May 23, 10:19 PM • 39581 views

In Kharkiv region, 20 people were injured in hostile shelling over the day

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and at least two districts of the Kharkiv region, wounding 20 people and damaging residential buildings, businesses, vehicles, and infrastructure.

War • May 23, 06:00 AM • 20866 views

russia launched 4 missile strikes, 37 air strikes, and 376 kamikaze drone attacks over the past day

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, during which Russian occupants launched 4 missile attacks, 37 air strikes using 47 drones and 376 kamikaze attacks on Ukrainian positions.

War • May 22, 08:30 PM • 71565 views

Today, the Russian Federation twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, 5 clashes continue in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

Russian troops twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy, Kharkiv region, while five military clashes continue in the Kupyansky direction near the settlements of Sinkovka, Berestovo, Nevsky and Makeyevka.

War • May 22, 08:42 AM • 23297 views

94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.

War • May 21, 08:17 PM • 49328 views

The enemy continues offensive operations: most of the fighting occurs in the Pokrovsky direction

The situation in the areas of military operations remains difficult, but is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with intense fighting concentrated in the Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy made 23 unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense line.

War • May 21, 12:53 PM • 23353 views

Compared to the previous day, the number of combat clashes in Kharkiv region has halved - Voloshyn

The situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult, but the Defense Forces are stabilizing it, and the number of hostilities has halved compared to the previous day.

War • May 21, 08:57 AM • 36389 views

General Staff: 37 combat engagements took place today, the hottest - in the Pokrovske sector

In some areas of the frontline, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in repelling Russian attacks, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest, with 37 combat engagements so far.

War • May 21, 08:53 AM • 42454 views

They are trying to retake the territory controlled by the occupiers: Syniehubov on the work of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk

According to Sinegubov, the Russians in the Kharkiv region need to pull up their reserves in order to continue, so to speak, their efforts to move forward, which they have been demonstrating in recent days.

War • May 20, 04:17 PM • 22204 views

Pletenchuk on Robotyn: There was no loss of our positions

Contrary to Russian claims, there were no losses of Ukrainian positions in Robotyne, although the situation remains difficult as the village is under fire from both sides, said a spokesman for the Southern Defense Command.

War • May 20, 07:40 AM • 31901 views

Deadly Russian shelling across Kharkiv region: 12 casualties reported in 24 hours

Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region resulted in civilian casualties, damage to residential buildings, and intense fighting, during which Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy attacks.

War • May 20, 06:16 AM • 22504 views

Russian troops advance on several fronts - DeepState

According to analysts, Russian forces advanced near several settlements, including Robotino, Verbovo, Paraskovievka, Netailovo, Yasnobrodovka, Novopokrovskoye, Keramika, Berestove, Zelene and Bugrivatka, although the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not confirm this information.

War • May 19, 10:30 PM • 41705 views

Intense fighting continues in two frontline areas - General Staff

Fierce fighting continues at the Siverskyi and Pokrovske directions, where Russian troops are making numerous unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense, suffering significant losses.

War • May 19, 08:16 PM • 30384 views

General Staff: Heavy fighting in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors

Fierce fighting continues in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, with over 90 combat engagements taking place, Ukrainian troops steadfastly holding their positions, hitting the enemy and destroying their equipment.

War • May 19, 03:08 PM • 83775 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 39 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day, fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors

Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.

War • May 19, 08:23 AM • 38537 views

russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and conducted more than three thousand attacks

Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions, with intense fighting in different directions.

War • May 18, 11:34 PM • 91242 views

Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements have already taken place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove sectors, as the enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

War • May 18, 12:10 PM • 33517 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia, reinforce defense in border area - General Staff

Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Starytsia in Kharkiv region, while Russian-terrorist forces used air power to strike the areas of Harbuzivka and Bilyi Kolodyazh, and made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions near several settlements in the Kupyansk sector.

War • May 17, 11:18 AM • 16248 views

Intense fighting continues at the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack near Vovchansk - General Staff

On May 16, intense fighting continued along almost the entire frontline, with 58 combat engagements recorded, with the Russian occupiers being most active in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, and Ukrainian troops taking measures to prevent their advance.

War • May 16, 11:37 AM • 28081 views

Defense Forces partially drive enemy out of Vovchansk - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially drove the Russian occupiers out of the city of Vovchansk. Defensive actions are underway in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.

War • May 15, 11:45 AM • 29891 views

One person was killed and 24 wounded in a series of shelling by Russian proxies in Kharkiv region over the last day

One person was killed and 24 injured in a series of shelling by Russia in Kharkiv region on May 14. Residential buildings, an educational institution and civilian vehicles were damaged.

War • May 15, 05:59 AM • 33849 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 130 combat engagements in the frontline, Russians intensify attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

On May 14, 130 combat engagements took place on the contact line, during which the enemy intensively attacked Ukrainian positions, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, launching 2 missile strikes, 65 air strikes and 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • May 14, 05:02 PM • 34141 views

Two militants who tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense line in Donetsk region are sentenced to 15 years in prison

Two Russian militants who tried to break through Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk region have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason and participation in a terrorist organization.

War • May 14, 02:51 PM • 20013 views

Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lypky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.

War • May 14, 10:51 AM • 28839 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.

War • May 13, 09:16 PM • 45587 views