Over the last day, 139 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The highest concentration of attacks was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy assault and offensive attacks.
There were 98 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 64 air strikes, and used 463 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions.
According to the General Staff, as of 16:00 on Saturday, 72 combat engagements took place. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where more than a third of all attacks took place.
On June 17, Russian troops fired 21 multiple rocket launchers at populated areas of Kharkiv region. One woman was injured as a result of the Russian shelling.
Enemy troops advanced in the vicinity of Arkhangelske, Umanske and Klishchiyivka. Fighting continues near Berestove, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka and in Vovchansk
According to DeepState, enemy forces have advanced near Ocheretyne, while fighting continues in Vovchansk, Berestove, Klishchiyivka, Uman and Krasnohorivka.
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and at least two districts of the Kharkiv region, wounding 20 people and damaging residential buildings, businesses, vehicles, and infrastructure.
Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, during which Russian occupants launched 4 missile attacks, 37 air strikes using 47 drones and 376 kamikaze attacks on Ukrainian positions.
Russian troops twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy, Kharkiv region, while five military clashes continue in the Kupyansky direction near the settlements of Sinkovka, Berestovo, Nevsky and Makeyevka.
Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.
The situation in the areas of military operations remains difficult, but is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with intense fighting concentrated in the Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy made 23 unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense line.
The situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult, but the Defense Forces are stabilizing it, and the number of hostilities has halved compared to the previous day.
In some areas of the frontline, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in repelling Russian attacks, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest, with 37 combat engagements so far.
According to Sinegubov, the Russians in the Kharkiv region need to pull up their reserves in order to continue, so to speak, their efforts to move forward, which they have been demonstrating in recent days.
Contrary to Russian claims, there were no losses of Ukrainian positions in Robotyne, although the situation remains difficult as the village is under fire from both sides, said a spokesman for the Southern Defense Command.
Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region resulted in civilian casualties, damage to residential buildings, and intense fighting, during which Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy attacks.
According to analysts, Russian forces advanced near several settlements, including Robotino, Verbovo, Paraskovievka, Netailovo, Yasnobrodovka, Novopokrovskoye, Keramika, Berestove, Zelene and Bugrivatka, although the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not confirm this information.
Fierce fighting continues at the Siverskyi and Pokrovske directions, where Russian troops are making numerous unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense, suffering significant losses.
Fierce fighting continues in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, with over 90 combat engagements taking place, Ukrainian troops steadfastly holding their positions, hitting the enemy and destroying their equipment.
Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.
Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions, with intense fighting in different directions.
Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove sectors, as the enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Starytsia in Kharkiv region, while Russian-terrorist forces used air power to strike the areas of Harbuzivka and Bilyi Kolodyazh, and made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions near several settlements in the Kupyansk sector.
On May 16, intense fighting continued along almost the entire frontline, with 58 combat engagements recorded, with the Russian occupiers being most active in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, and Ukrainian troops taking measures to prevent their advance.
In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially drove the Russian occupiers out of the city of Vovchansk. Defensive actions are underway in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.
One person was killed and 24 injured in a series of shelling by Russia in Kharkiv region on May 14. Residential buildings, an educational institution and civilian vehicles were damaged.
On May 14, 130 combat engagements took place on the contact line, during which the enemy intensively attacked Ukrainian positions, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, launching 2 missile strikes, 65 air strikes and 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.
Two Russian militants who tried to break through Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk region have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason and participation in a terrorist organization.
Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.
Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.