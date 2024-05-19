ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Intense fighting continues in two frontline areas - General Staff

Intense fighting continues in two frontline areas - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30333 views

Fierce fighting continues at the Siverskyi and Pokrovske directions, where Russian troops are making numerous unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense, suffering significant losses.

Since the beginning of the day, the most intense fighting has been taking place in the Siversky and Pokrovske directions. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report as of 22.30 on May 19, UNN reports.

Details

In the Siverskiy sector, Russian occupants made 23 attempts to break through the defense of our troops during the day. The enemy tried to break into our defense in the area of Bilohorivka, attacking 17 times. They were unsuccessful and suffered significant losses.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders intensively in the Pokrovske direction.  Here, during the day, the aggressor made 25 assaults on our positions, tried to increase fire control efforts in certain areas, launching air strikes using anti-aircraft gunships. Fighting continues in the Netaylove-Yasnobrodivka area. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian aggressor tried 14 times to break through the defense of our troops near Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 12 over the last day. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

In the Liman sector, the enemy did not conduct active operations. Instead, Ukrainian troops kept the enemy under fire control and succeeded in some areas. The situation is under control, measures are being taken to strengthen the defense lines.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of engagements amounted to 10. The invaders are trying to advance to Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane. All attacks were repelled. The situation is under control.

In the Vremivske direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Staromayorsk and Urozhayne. He was not successful.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried to push our units back from Krynky six times. During the battles, the Russian invaders were unsuccessful, and no losses of our positions were incurred.

General Staff: Heavy fighting in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors19.05.24, 18:08 • 83742 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
berestoveBerestovo
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

