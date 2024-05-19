General Staff: Heavy fighting in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71407 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105248 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148230 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152453 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102282 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42341 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
March 1, 02:42 PM

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37147 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55513 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49406 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225164 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211344 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223984 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71407 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55513 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112636 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113560 views
General Staff: Heavy fighting in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors

General Staff: Heavy fighting in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83745 views

Fierce fighting continues in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, with over 90 combat engagements taking place, Ukrainian troops steadfastly holding their positions, hitting the enemy and destroying their equipment.

The situation at the front remains difficult, but controlled by Ukrainian defenders: more than 90 combat engagements took place. The onslaught of the invaders in the Donetsk region and in the Kupyansk sector continues, while in the Kharkiv sector the activity of the Russian Armed Forces has slowed down. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Update as of 16.00 on 19.05.2024  on the Russian invasion.

Details

Over 90 combat engagements took place over the last day.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their positions, beating the enemy and destroying their equipment.

Russian occupants shelled with artillery the populated Sopych, Nova Huta and Iskryskivka villages of Sumy region. 

- the department informs. 

Occupants' activity in the Kharkiv sector has slowed down somewhat. Eight combat engagements have taken place so far.  The occupants keep trying to break through our defenses near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lypky. Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on Russian troops and carrying out their own counterattacks.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka, and two more are ongoing.

Fierce fighting is taking place in the Siversky sector.  As of today, 21 combat engagements have taken place in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka and Ivano-Daryivka. Another one is ongoing. Our soldiers are using available means to suppress the enemy's offensive potential and sometimes counterattack.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted 13 attacks, in particular near Vasylivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The invaders' onslaught in the Pokrovsk sector continues unabated. The enemy tried 23 times to break through our defenses near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Severne, and Umanske Netaylove. Ten clashes out of the total number of engagements in this sector are still ongoing.

SBU drones set off fireworks in Russia in honor of Usyk's victory: Kushchevska military airfield and Slavic Oil Refinery were on fire19.05.24, 12:57 • 27421 view

The enemy doubled the number of attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The number of combat actions increased from five to ten. Another one is currently underway.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed our positions near Krynky four times. Ukrainian soldiers are currently repelling the fifth attack.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Ukrainian troops continue to maintain their ability to maneuver their forces and equipment, replenish reserves and provide logistics.

The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv has increased, at least 27 wounded19.05.24, 17:39 • 48993 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
donetsDonets
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
berestoveBerestovo
kurakhoveKurakhovo
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising