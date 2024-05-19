General Staff: Heavy fighting in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors

The situation at the front remains difficult, but controlled by Ukrainian defenders: more than 90 combat engagements took place. The onslaught of the invaders in the Donetsk region and in the Kupyansk sector continues, while in the Kharkiv sector the activity of the Russian Armed Forces has slowed down. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Update as of 16.00 on 19.05.2024 on the Russian invasion.

Details

Over 90 combat engagements took place over the last day.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their positions, beating the enemy and destroying their equipment.

Russian occupants shelled with artillery the populated Sopych, Nova Huta and Iskryskivka villages of Sumy region. - the department informs.

Occupants' activity in the Kharkiv sector has slowed down somewhat. Eight combat engagements have taken place so far. The occupants keep trying to break through our defenses near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lypky. Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on Russian troops and carrying out their own counterattacks.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka, and two more are ongoing.

Fierce fighting is taking place in the Siversky sector. As of today, 21 combat engagements have taken place in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka and Ivano-Daryivka. Another one is ongoing. Our soldiers are using available means to suppress the enemy's offensive potential and sometimes counterattack.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted 13 attacks, in particular near Vasylivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The invaders' onslaught in the Pokrovsk sector continues unabated. The enemy tried 23 times to break through our defenses near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Severne, and Umanske Netaylove. Ten clashes out of the total number of engagements in this sector are still ongoing.

SBU drones set off fireworks in Russia in honor of Usyk's victory: Kushchevska military airfield and Slavic Oil Refinery were on fire

The enemy doubled the number of attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The number of combat actions increased from five to ten. Another one is currently underway.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed our positions near Krynky four times. Ukrainian soldiers are currently repelling the fifth attack.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Ukrainian troops continue to maintain their ability to maneuver their forces and equipment, replenish reserves and provide logistics.

The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv has increased, at least 27 wounded