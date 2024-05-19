The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv has increased, at least 27 wounded

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian army's strike on a recreation center near Kharkiv has increased - at least 27 people are now known to be wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As of now, at least 27 people are known to be wounded. Among them are two police officers. Six people have been killed - the agency reports.

The fate of one of the employees of the recreation center is still unknown. It was established that during the Russian attack he was near the reservoir and was fishing.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the settlement with two Iskander-M missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia. All services are working at the scene of another war crime committed by the Russian Armed Forces.

A pregnant woman was among those killed in the Russian attack in Kharkiv region