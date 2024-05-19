The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv has increased, at least 27 wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82608 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107622 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174217 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165465 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41064 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33091 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65279 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33582 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59463 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226078 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237882 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224663 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82601 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59463 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65279 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112976 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113868 views
The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv has increased, at least 27 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48989 views

At least 27 people were wounded and 6 killed in a Russian missile strike on a recreation center near Kharkiv, and one person is still missing.

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian army's strike on a recreation center near Kharkiv has increased - at least 27 people are now known to be wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As of now, at least 27 people are known to be wounded. Among them are two police officers. Six people have been killed

- the agency reports.

The fate of one of the employees of the recreation center is still unknown. It was established that during the Russian attack he was near the reservoir and was fishing.

Image

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

Image

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the settlement with two Iskander-M missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia. All services are working at the scene of another war crime committed by the Russian Armed Forces.

A pregnant woman was among those killed in the Russian attack in Kharkiv region19.05.24, 16:14 • 34205 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
kharkivKharkiv

