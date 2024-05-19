A pregnant woman was among those killed in the Russian attack in Kharkiv region

Russians hit the recreation center with two Iskander-M missiles. So far, five people have been reported dead, including four men and a pregnant woman who was 7 months pregnant.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

The following consequences of the shelling of Cherkaska Lozova village of Malodanylivka ATC are preliminarily known:

- Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles at a local recreation center.

- The attack killed five people, including four men and a pregnant woman.

- More than 15 civilians were wounded, including a child. - The strike came from the territory of Belgorod region.

- Prosecutors and investigators are working on the spot to document the war crime.

- Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Amid the latest Russian strike on Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remindedthat the world can stop Russian terror over Ukrainian cities by increasing military support for Ukraine.