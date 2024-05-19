ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60498 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103388 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 146485 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 150864 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247041 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173382 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164772 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224021 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Actual
A pregnant woman was among those killed in the Russian attack in Kharkiv region

A pregnant woman was among those killed in the Russian attack in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34203 views

A pregnant woman and four men are killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a recreation center in Kharkiv region.

Russians hit the recreation center with two Iskander-M missiles. So far, five people have been reported dead, including four men and a pregnant woman who was 7 months pregnant.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

The following consequences of the shelling of Cherkaska Lozova village of Malodanylivka ATC are preliminarily known:

- Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles at a local recreation center.

- The attack killed five people, including four men and a pregnant woman.

Image

- More than 15 civilians were wounded, including a child. - The strike came from the territory of Belgorod region.

- Prosecutors and investigators are working on the spot to document the war crime.

- Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Amid the latest Russian strike on Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remindedthat the world can stop Russian terror over Ukrainian cities by increasing military support for Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

