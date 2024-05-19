SBU drones set off fireworks in Russia in honor of Usyk's victory: Kushchevska military airfield and Slavic Oil Refinery were on fire

That night, the victory of boxer Oleksandr Usyk was celebrated not only by the whole of Ukraine, but also by the Kushchevskaya military airfield and the Slavyansky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia. According to UNN's sources , the fireworks were sponsored by SBU drones.

They worked on the airfield together with the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At night, Russians complained on social media about a series of explosions, a fire, and one even cried: "They blew up our bush". This airfield was home to dozens of different aircraft attacking Ukrainian positions at the front: Su-34, Su-25, Su-27, MiG-29.

Also, the SBU independently carried out an attack on the Slavyansk Refinery.The management of the enterprise stated that after several loud arrivals, the plant stopped its work and they are now assessing the damage.

This is the second attack by SBU drones on the Kushchevska military airfield and the Sloviansk Oil Refinery in the last three weeks. Several planes were hit at the airfield, and the distillation and atmospheric columns at the refinery were hit.

Consequences of a nighttime drone attack: Refinery in Krasnodar region of russia suspends operations