Consequences of a nighttime drone attack: Refinery in Krasnodar region of russia suspends operations

An oil refinery in the city of Sloviansk-on-Kuban, in the Krasnodar region of russia, has suspended its operations after a drone attack on the night of May 19. This was stated by the management of Slavyansk ECO, russian media reported, UNN wrote.

Details

The company claims that the drones that attacked the Slaviansk refinery carried charges with destructive elements in the form of steel balls.

The company added that it is unclear when the plant will resume operations.

The head of the Sloviansk district, where the affected refinery is located, said that 6 drones had "crashed" on the territory of the plant. Two explosions followed the "crash".

Addendum

The russian company says that there is visible destruction on of the company's territory.

After investigative measures, workers are expected to inspect equipment and installations to assess the damage.

Recall

Unidentified drones attacked and damaged a military airfield and an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of russia overnight.