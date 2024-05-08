Foreign Affairs: Ukrainian strikes on russian oil refineries are more effective than Western sanctions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Foreign Affairs: Ukrainian strikes on russian oil refineries are more effective than Western sanctions

Foreign Affairs: Ukrainian strikes on russian oil refineries are more effective than Western sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian drone attacks on Rrussian refineries have significantly undermined russia's ability to refine crude oil into usable fuels such as gasoline and diesel. As a result, russia was forced to ban gasoline exports for 6 months, despite being a major oil producer.

Currently, Ukrainian drone attacks on russian oil refineries affect the russian economy almost more than the Western sanctions regime. This is stated in the publication Foreign Affairs "Why Ukraine should continue to strike at russian refineries", reports UNN.  

Details 

It is known that in October, Ukraine carried out at least 20 strikes on russian refineries. In this way, Kyiv seeks to disrupt the supply of fuel to the russian army and reduce Moscow's profits. 

By the end of March, Ukraine had destroyed about 14% of russia's refining capacity and forced the russian government to impose a six-month ban on gasoline exports.

One of the world's largest oil producers now imports gasoline

- writes Foreign Affairs.

The publication reminds that Washington is unhappy with Ukraine's new tactics. The White House has criticized the attacks, fearing that they will increase global oil prices. At the same time, Foreign Affairs analysts are confident that "the attacks on the refineries will not have the impact on global energy markets that U.S. officials fear.

kuibyshev refinery lost half of its capacity and shut down the primary processing unit - media25.03.24, 16:52 • 21301 view

They emphasize that these  strikes reduce russia's ability to convert oil into usable products. However, they do not affect the amount of oil the country can produce or export.

Moreover, Foreign Affairs believes that due to the reduction of domestic refining capacity, Moscow will be forced to export more crude oil, which will lead to lower world prices. In addition, the attacks could affect the situation in russia itself, where prices for petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel have begun to rise sharply.

It is noted that so far Ukraine has attacked mainly refineries, not oil fields or crude oil export infrastructure. The strikes have caused significant damage to russian refining facilities, reducing productivity by 900 thousand barrels per day.

The repairs are expected to be slow and costly, as the refineries are huge and complex equipment that will take years to design and build, partly due to Western sanctions that prevent access to specialized components.

The authors of the publication point out that the strikes on the russian oil refining industry have been incredibly effective.

The kid about the attack on the Russian oil refinery: SBU is working to cut off Putin's "oxygen"25.03.24, 21:23 • 59062 views

Ukraine's strikes on russian refineries are now doing what the sanctions regime has not. Without jeopardizing global energy supplies or raising prices, the attacks are eating into russian revenues and limiting russia's ability to turn crude oil into the fuels tanks and airplanes need

- they say in Foreign Affairs.

Addendum

The publication also noted that russia's oil storage capacity is limited. Therefore, if a refinery is destroyed or damaged, the oil produced cannot simply be stored for further use.

As a result, russian producers are left with only two options: increase crude oil exports or shut down wells and cut production. Foreign Affairs explains that both options are unpleasant for Rrussia, but increasing exports is less painful than cutting production.

Reuters: amid Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, russia prepares to borrow fuel from other countries08.04.24, 16:41 • 23251 view

It is noted that in recent months, it has been confirmed that, as expected, russia has been exporting more crude oil, while exports of refined fuel have reached an almost historic low. Thus, western markets are probably not affected, but the Kremlin is feeling the blow.

Recall

Following Ukraine's drone attacks and large-scale spring floods in a number of regions , russian oil refining has fallen to its lowest level in 11 months.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

