Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

Former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been elected President of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

According to media reports, the vote took place today in the afternoon. Baerbock was supported by 167 countries, an overwhelming majority of the General Assembly members.

Annalena Baerbock was the only candidate for the position. In her first speech, she thanked the representatives of the countries for their trust and stated that she intends to be an "honest mediator" in the work of the Assembly.

Reference

The President of the UN General Assembly chairs meetings, coordinates the work of the body, monitors compliance with procedures and represents the Assembly on the international stage. He does not make political decisions, performing mostly representative and organizational functions.

