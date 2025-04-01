Germany will allocate €7 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 - Baerbock
Kyiv • UNN
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.
Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid in 2025. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
"To this end, we have mobilized another 3 billion euros in military aid, so in 2025 we will again be able to provide Ukraine with a total of 7 billion euros in German military support. Specifically, this means artillery, ammunition, additional missiles and Patriot systems. Specifically, this means protecting lives - millions of lives," said Baerbock.
The German Foreign Ministry noted that the current and future ruling parties of the country have decided to provide additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine. In particular, it is planned to allocate another 8.25 billion euros to support the Armed Forces until 2029.
Recall
On April 1, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine and announced the allocation of 130 million euros in humanitarian aid.