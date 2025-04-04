Pokrovsk, Ukraine

There were 119 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most intense ones in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy attacked in various parts of the frontline, including in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other areas.
The General Staff reports 80 attacks by Russian troops on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions as of 16:00. The most active fighting is taking place at the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.
The SBU CI detained a 23-year-old FSB informant who was operating in Donetsk and Sumy regions. The offender reconnoitered the positions of Ukrainian troops and adjusted the occupiers' air attacks, he was recruited through a “honey trap”.
There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector - 39 attacks.
The General Staff reports an increase in the number of combat engagements to 79. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors, where the enemy is actively attacking Ukrainian positions.
There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, with the highest level of hostile activity in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, in particular in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kramatorsk sectors.
Over the last day, 155 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 2 missile and 68 air strikes, firing over 3,810 times at Ukrainian positions.
As a result of the Russian shelling of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed and 2 apartment buildings were damaged. Rescuers helped a wounded man who received a shrapnel wound to his leg.
Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Today, about 20 localities were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.
Over 70 combat engagements took place over the last day. The most intense fighting was in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors.
On September 26, Russian troops fired 27 times at settlements in Donetsk region. The attacks killed 4 civilians, injured 11, and damaged dozens of buildings and infrastructure.
Russian troops are occupying the outskirts of Vuhledar and attacking the city from three sides, British intelligence reports. Russians are also fighting in Toretsk, south of Pokrovsk and in the area of Chasova Yar.
Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar, but its capture is unlikely to give them much advantage for further operations in western Donetsk region. Vuhledar is not an important logistical hub.
Russian troops continue their offensive in various parts of the frontline. Ukrainian defenders repelled 89 enemy attacks, but fighting is still ongoing in the Liman, Toretsk and other areas.
An 800-year-old stone sculpture of a Polovtsian warrior weighing half a ton has been evacuated from the frontline area of Pokrovsk district to Dnipro. The statue will be preserved and stored in a museum until the security situation improves.
The “Nadiya” Charitable Foundation has conducted 150 humanitarian missions to the frontline areas. The Foundation provides the military and medical personnel with modern equipment, including medical equipment and communications.
Over the past day, Russians shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, injuring 10 civilians. Thirty objects were damaged, including residential buildings, businesses and critical infrastructure.
Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. In the Toretsk sector, the occupants increased the number of attacks to 10, advancing near Zalizne, New York and Toretsk.
President Zelenskyy stated the importance of destroying the Russian military presence in the border areas. He emphasized the need for united action and full use of Ukraine's achievements.
Russia has redeployed troops from southern Ukraine to its territory due to the Ukrainian armed forces' offensive in the Kursk region. Within a week, Ukrainian forces took control of about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory.
Russian troops are conducting offensive operations in different parts of the frontline, focusing on the central part of Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is 16 kilometers from the front line, and the advance near New York threatens Toretsk.
Over the last day, 101 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors. The enemy carried out 73 air strikes and fired 4,747 times, and the Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.
Over the past day, Russia fired 2,841 times at 6 settlements in Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, 1 person died, 8 civilians were wounded, and 15 civilian objects were damaged.
In Donetsk region, 1 civilian was killed and 4 others were wounded in the attacks. The head of the Donetsk RMA reports an increase in the number of casualties, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.
DeepState, enemy troops advanced in Chasovyi Yar. Fighting continues near Novoselivka Persha and in Zalizne.
Over the last day, 76 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas. The enemy attacked most actively in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors, and also carried out air strikes in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
As a result of the Russian shelling of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded. A private house was destroyed and others damaged. The head of the RMA called for evacuation due to the danger.
There were 127 combat engagements over the last day, 53 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy concentrated its efforts near Novooleksandrivka and Zhelanne, launching 63 air strikes and 1187 kamikaze attacks.