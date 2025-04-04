Pokrovsk, Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12827 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22536 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61301 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208128 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119522 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387054 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307330 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213171 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243923 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254954 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

General Staff: 119 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

There were 119 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most intense ones in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy attacked in various parts of the frontline, including in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other areas.

War • October 9, 09:34 PM • 16603 views

Russian troops conducted 80 attacks on Ukrainian positions: most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions

The General Staff reports 80 attacks by Russian troops on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions as of 16:00. The most active fighting is taking place at the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions.

War • October 9, 02:31 PM • 13571 views

In Donetsk region, 65 civilian objects were damaged as a result of terrorist attacks, 1 person was killed and 11 wounded

Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.

Society • October 9, 07:55 AM • 35737 views

SBU detains FSB agent recruited through dating sites

The SBU CI detained a 23-year-old FSB informant who was operating in Donetsk and Sumy regions. The offender reconnoitered the positions of Ukrainian troops and adjusted the occupiers' air attacks, he was recruited through a “honey trap”.

War • October 9, 07:54 AM • 13719 views

Ukraine's General Staff: 142 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector - 39 attacks.

War • October 8, 08:09 PM • 27034 views

The number of battles at the front has increased to almost 80. The General Staff named the hottest areas

The General Staff reports an increase in the number of combat engagements to 79. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors, where the enemy is actively attacking Ukrainian positions.

War • October 4, 04:43 PM • 18604 views

118 combat engagements in the frontline: the biggest hostile activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, with the highest level of hostile activity in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, in particular in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kramatorsk sectors.

War • October 2, 09:17 PM • 19426 views

General Staff: 155 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest areas are Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the last day, 155 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 2 missile and 68 air strikes, firing over 3,810 times at Ukrainian positions.

War • October 2, 05:31 AM • 34432 views

Enemy shells Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: one killed, rescuers bring wounded to hospital

As a result of the Russian shelling of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed and 2 apartment buildings were damaged. Rescuers helped a wounded man who received a shrapnel wound to his leg.

War • September 30, 01:27 PM • 21120 views

General Staff: 68 combat engagements took place over the last day, occupants are actively attacking in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Today, about 20 localities were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

War • September 29, 02:05 PM • 45912 views

Over 70 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff

Over 70 combat engagements took place over the last day. The most intense fighting was in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors.

War • September 27, 01:47 PM • 16037 views

Russian army shells Donetsk region 27 times in 24 hours: four killed and 11 wounded

On September 26, Russian troops fired 27 times at settlements in Donetsk region. The attacks killed 4 civilians, injured 11, and damaged dozens of buildings and infrastructure.

War • September 27, 07:24 AM • 18965 views

Russian troops attack Vuhledar from three sides - British intelligence

Russian troops are occupying the outskirts of Vuhledar and attacking the city from three sides, British intelligence reports. Russians are also fighting in Toretsk, south of Pokrovsk and in the area of Chasova Yar.

War • September 25, 09:45 AM • 16758 views

ISW: Capturing Vuhledar will not give Russia much operational advantage

Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar, but its capture is unlikely to give them much advantage for further operations in western Donetsk region. Vuhledar is not an important logistical hub.

War • September 25, 07:45 AM • 14751 views

General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 89 times

Russian troops continue their offensive in various parts of the frontline. Ukrainian defenders repelled 89 enemy attacks, but fighting is still ongoing in the Liman, Toretsk and other areas.

War • September 23, 06:02 PM • 21670 views

800-year-old stone woman evacuated from Donetsk region to Dnipro

An 800-year-old stone sculpture of a Polovtsian warrior weighing half a ton has been evacuated from the frontline area of Pokrovsk district to Dnipro. The statue will be preserved and stored in a museum until the security situation improves.

War • September 23, 05:09 PM • 23752 views

Help for the military and doctors: 150 humanitarian missions carried out by “Nadiya” Charitable Foundation

The “Nadiya” Charitable Foundation has conducted 150 humanitarian missions to the frontline areas. The Foundation provides the military and medical personnel with modern equipment, including medical equipment and communications.

Business News • September 22, 07:43 AM • 19961 views

Enemy shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region: 10 wounded over the day

Over the past day, Russians shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, injuring 10 civilians. Thirty objects were damaged, including residential buildings, businesses and critical infrastructure.

War • September 19, 07:14 AM • 23422 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 132 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

War • August 17, 08:04 AM • 41926 views

Occupants advanced near Zalizne, New York and Toretsk: General Staff on the situation at the front

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. In the Toretsk sector, the occupants increased the number of attacks to 10, advancing near Zalizne, New York and Toretsk.

War • August 15, 02:17 PM • 35464 views

Zelenskyy: The more Russian military presence is destroyed in the border area, the closer peace will be - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated the importance of destroying the Russian military presence in the border areas. He emphasized the need for united action and full use of Ukraine's achievements.

War • August 13, 05:36 PM • 31457 views

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to defend Kursk region - Politico

Russia has redeployed troops from southern Ukraine to its territory due to the Ukrainian armed forces' offensive in the Kursk region. Within a week, Ukrainian forces took control of about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory.

War • August 13, 03:20 PM • 93157 views

British intelligence: Russian army continues to rely on costly infantry attacks at the front

Russian troops are conducting offensive operations in different parts of the frontline, focusing on the central part of Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is 16 kilometers from the front line, and the advance near New York threatens Toretsk.

War • August 9, 12:28 PM • 24492 views

101 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the last day, 101 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors. The enemy carried out 73 air strikes and fired 4,747 times, and the Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.

War • August 9, 05:58 AM • 38063 views

Donetsk region: an infrastructure facility in Pokrovsk district came under enemy attack in the morning, 6 wounded, one killed in Toretsk

Over the past day, Russia fired 2,841 times at 6 settlements in Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, 1 person died, 8 civilians were wounded, and 15 civilian objects were damaged.

War • August 6, 08:07 AM • 52093 views

russia kills civilians: 1 killed and 4 wounded

In Donetsk region, 1 civilian was killed and 4 others were wounded in the attacks. The head of the Donetsk RMA reports an increase in the number of casualties, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

War • August 4, 05:41 AM • 32429 views

Aggressor forces advance in Chasovyi Yar, fighting continues in Donetsk region - DeepState

DeepState, enemy troops advanced in Chasovyi Yar. Fighting continues near Novoselivka Persha and in Zalizne.

War • August 3, 10:52 PM • 70066 views

General Staff on the situation at the front: occupants bombarded the territory of Serebryany Forest with two combat aircrafts

Over the last day, 76 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas. The enemy attacked most actively in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors, and also carried out air strikes in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

War • August 3, 04:29 PM • 33977 views

Occupants shelled Pokrovsk for the second time in a day: at least one person was killed and two wounded

As a result of the Russian shelling of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded. A private house was destroyed and others damaged. The head of the RMA called for evacuation due to the danger.

War • August 3, 01:09 PM • 42332 views

General Staff: 127 combat incidents per day, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 127 combat engagements over the last day, 53 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy concentrated its efforts near Novooleksandrivka and Zhelanne, launching 63 air strikes and 1187 kamikaze attacks.

War • August 2, 05:36 AM • 35433 views