In Donetsk region, 65 civilian objects were damaged as a result of terrorist attacks, 1 person was killed and 11 wounded

Localities in Donetsk region were shelled 13 times over the last day. A total of 2 078 attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector. 22 residential buildings were damaged, 1 person was killed.

The invaders focused their fire on 7 localities: Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Tsukurino, Druzhkivka and Yurkivka. It is currently known that one person was killed and 11 were wounded over the past day.

65 civilian objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings.

It is stated that the Russian Armed Forces attacked, in particular, with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module.

According to the Donetsk RMA, Russians fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. The police recorded a total of 2 078 attacks along the front line and in the residential sector.

Pokrovsky district

Kurakhivska community: a person was wounded, high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged.

A man was wounded in Myrnohrad.

A warehouse was damaged in Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community. Kramatorsk district.

Liman: a person was injured, 2 houses, 5 shops, a business and 3 cars were damaged.

Kostyantynivka: 1 person died and 8 were injured, 17 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, 3 educational institutions, 3 gas pipelines, 70 garages and 12 cars were damaged. Bakhmut district.

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

In Chasovoyarska community, 5 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged.

