In Donetsk region, 65 civilian objects were damaged as a result of terrorist attacks, 1 person was killed and 11 wounded

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30667 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97800 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161150 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134654 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141329 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138188 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170457 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104698 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139446 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139131 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84463 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107070 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109206 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179378 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186922 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139131 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136988 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153965 views
In Donetsk region, 65 civilian objects were damaged as a result of terrorist attacks, 1 person was killed and 11 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34908 views

Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.

Localities in Donetsk region were shelled 13 times over the last day. A total of 2 078 attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector. 22 residential buildings were damaged, 1 person was killed.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Donetsk RMA and the police of Donetsk region.

Details

The invaders focused their fire on 7 localities: Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Tsukurino, Druzhkivka and Yurkivka. It is currently known that one person was killed and 11 were wounded over the past day.

65 civilian objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings.

It is stated that the Russian Armed Forces attacked, in particular, with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module.

Enemy attacks Poltava region with three ballistic missiles, industrial facility damaged - RMA09.10.24, 09:08 • 12910 views

According to the Donetsk RMA, Russians fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. The police recorded a total of 2 078 attacks along the front line and in the residential sector.

Image

Pokrovsky district

Kurakhivska community: a person was wounded, high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged.

A man was wounded in Myrnohrad.

General Staff confirms damage to Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in Voronezh region of Russia04.10.24, 10:16 • 16768 views

A warehouse was damaged in Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community. Kramatorsk district.

Liman: a person was injured, 2 houses, 5 shops, a business and 3 cars were damaged.

Image

Kostyantynivka: 1 person died and 8 were injured, 17 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, 3 educational institutions, 3 gas pipelines, 70 garages and 12 cars were damaged. Bakhmut district.

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

In Chasovoyarska community, 5 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged.

Fire extinguished in Donetsk region after enemy shelling09.10.24, 05:50 • 47218 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
fab-250FAB-250
myrnohradMyrnohrad
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
siverskSiversk
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

