General Staff confirms damage to Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in Voronezh region of Russia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95881 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134415 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141188 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138111 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170321 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139222 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 138881 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138881 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83230 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106861 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 109013 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109013 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160737 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179152 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170326 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186799 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186799 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138875 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139216 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145455 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136939 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136939 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153925 views
General Staff confirms damage to Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in Voronezh region of Russia

General Staff confirms damage to Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in Voronezh region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16771 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, a hit to the tank was confirmed, and a fire occurred.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, a hit to the tank was confirmed, and a fire occurred, UNN reports.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian occupants' fuel and lubricants base in Voronezh region. Last night, a strike was made on the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants storage base near the village of Anna in the Voronezh region of Russia. Russian air defense systems were observed operating in the area of the facility. It was confirmed that at least one of the vertical tanks was hit. There was a fire. The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the results of the lesion are being finalized.

"To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

Oil depot on fire in voronezh region of russia04.10.24, 03:19 • 18699 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War, News of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine

