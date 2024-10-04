General Staff confirms damage to Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in Voronezh region of Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, a hit to the tank was confirmed, and a fire occurred, UNN reports.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian occupants' fuel and lubricants base in Voronezh region. Last night, a strike was made on the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants storage base near the village of Anna in the Voronezh region of Russia. Russian air defense systems were observed operating in the area of the facility. It was confirmed that at least one of the vertical tanks was hit. There was a fire. The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the results of the lesion are being finalized.

"To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

