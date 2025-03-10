The bill by Hetmantsev on the Deposit Guarantee Fund threatens Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF – political scientist

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18168 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109916 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170599 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107429 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343855 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173850 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145083 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124922 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87152 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11896 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24715 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12503 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21613 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18168 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109916 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170599 views
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170599 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160597 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21613 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24715 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38819 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47411 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135968 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The bill by Hetmantsev on the Deposit Guarantee Fund threatens Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF – political scientist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107810 views

Political scientist Serhiy Shabovta warns of risks to cooperation with the IMF due to the new bill regarding the Deposit Guarantee Fund. Hetmantsev's initiative contradicts the Constitution and creates corruption risks.

The bill by Hetmantsev on the Deposit Guarantee Fund threatens Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF – political scientist

Ukraine's cooperation with the International Monetary Fund may be at risk if the parliament passes the draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, proposed by the head of the VR Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danilo Hetmantsev. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by political scientist Serhiy Shabovta.

Unfortunately, Ukraine is characterized as a state by its ease in making promises and supposedly signing various memorandums in which it will fulfill obligations in one direction or another. And in real practice, it immediately starts to violate them, not adhering to them and so on. Even without trying very hard, let's say, to explain professionally why this is happening.

- noted Shabovta.

He emphasized that cooperation with the IMF has greatly helped Ukraine stabilize local situations and often, when our state needed assistance, it was the International Monetary Fund that came to meet us.

"Yes, these are draconian loans, they are very complicated, but they have saved us. Therefore, honestly speaking, with such an attitude towards the obligations of the Ukrainian side, we may someday find ourselves in a situation where we will simply be refused, being pointed at and told: it cannot be a one-sided game," - noted Shabovta.

The political scientist emphasized that for the international credit and financial system, one of the basic requirements is adherence to rules and agreements; without this, the system itself would cease to exist.

"That is, it is disgraceful and traditionally shameful, as we are not showing for the first time that we do not adhere to anything and do not fulfill our obligations, but easily take them on ourselves," - added Shabovta.

Context

The head of the parliamentary tax committee, Danilo Hetmantsev, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the regulation of certain issues of the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, the National Bank of Ukraine, and joint investment institutions". After a detailed study of the document, it became clear that the proposed changes contradict the Constitution of Ukraine in terms of citizens' right to freely own property, as well as the right to judicial appeal and a fair trial. In addition, Hetmantsev's legislative initiative violates a number of existing laws and creates significant corruption risks. Furthermore, Hetmantsev's draft law contradicts obligations that Ukraine has taken before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the current funding program.

Reminder

The founder of the law firm "Kasyanenko and Partners" Dmitry Kasyanenko criticized Hetmantsev's draft law regarding the limitation of time for appealing decisions of the FGWFO in courts to 1 month. According to him, this contradicts the general principles of civil legislation and creates preconditions for abuses by responsible officials. The lawyer emphasized that this does not comply with Article 55 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which guarantees everyone the right to judicial protection, and also contradicts the practice of the European Court of Human Rights, which requires ensuring reasonable time limits for appealing to the court.

The head of the NGO "Independent Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" Arsen Marinuskin believes that Hetmantsev's draft law is lobbyist and is an attempt to create a convenient legal reality for the FGWFO.

"I have already observed a disturbing trend in legislation, where in special laws, authors try to establish a 'statute of limitations' where it cannot be by definition. In my opinion, on one hand, this is a legal manipulation to justify the Deposit Guarantee Fund for possible mistakes, and on the other, a basic misunderstanding of legal foundations," - noted Arsen Marinuskin.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
