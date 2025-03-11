In the Russian Federation, they announced a massive drone attack on Moscow
The mayor of Moscow reported three waves of drone attacks in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts. According to him, all drones were shot down by air defense forces, and there are no damages or casualties.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that air defense forces allegedly shot down 11 drones in the Ramensky urban district that were heading towards the capital of Russia. This is reported by UNN citing Sobyanin's Telegram channel.
Details
On Tuesday, March 11 at 03:35 (Kyiv time), Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a drone attack.
The Ministry of Defense's air defense forces repelled an attack by six drones that were heading towards Moscow in the Ramensky urban district. According to preliminary data, there are no damages or casualties at the site of the debris. Emergency service specialists are working at the locations.
At 03:46 (Kyiv time), he updated the information, reporting the downing of another UAV.
The Ministry of Defense's air defense forces shot down another enemy drone that was heading towards Moscow in the Ramensky urban district. Emergency service specialists are working at the scene of the incident.
At 03:54 (Kyiv time) Sergei Sobyanin wrote that an attack by 4 more UAVs was repelled.
The Ministry of Defense's air defense forces repelled an attack by four drones that were heading towards Moscow in the Domodedovo and Ramensky urban districts. According to preliminary data, there are no damages or casualties at the site of the debris. Emergency service specialists are working at the locations.
"At the site of the debris, according to preliminary data, there are no damages or casualties. Emergency service specialists are working at the locations," - added the official.
Ukrainian drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsky oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. The plant is one of the largest producers of aviation fuel for military aircraft, including the Su-27 and Tu-22M3.
