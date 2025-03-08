Oil refinery complex in the Russian Federation was attacked by drones of the DIU - sources
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian reconnaissance drones struck again this night at the oil refining facilities of the occupiers. The enterprise 'Kirishnefteorgsintez' in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation was attacked.
Ukrainian reconnaissance drones struck again at the oil refining facilities of the occupiers last night. The enterprise "Kirishnefteorgsintez" in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation was attacked. This was reported by UNN citing its own sources.
Details
"On the night of March 8, a group of UAVs attacked the enterprise "Kirishnefteorgsintez" in the Kirishi district of the Leningrad region of Russia," sources in the intelligence reported.
According to information from local public pages, explosions at the site occurred around six in the morning. It is reported that at least one of the enterprise's tanks was damaged as a result of the attack. The so-called governor of the region also confirmed the information about the attack.
""Kirishnefteorgsintez" is a significant enterprise in the Kremlin's oil refining industry and participates in supplying the Russian occupation army. Despite everything, the Main Intelligence Directorate continues to dismantle the aggressor's hydrocarbon sector, depriving the Russian war machine of its "blood supply system,"" a source told UNN.
Supplement
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko reported that on the night of March 8, the oil refinery "KINEF" in the Leningrad region of Russia, which is over 800 km from the border with Ukraine, was attacked. The plant has a processing capacity of 20.1 million tons of oil per year and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil.
Sources UNN reported that special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) disabled a locomotive in Voronezh, Russia, on the night of March 5-6, which was transporting weapons and military equipment from Russian military enterprises.