Oil depot on fire in voronezh region of russia

In the voronezh region of the russian federation, the oil depot of Annanafteprodukt LLC in the town of Ganna is on fire. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Witnesses claim that the UAV attack caused damage to the facility.

Earlier, the governor of the region announced the danger of a possible UAV attack, warning residents of the threat. So far, local authorities have not provided any official commentary on the extent of the damage.