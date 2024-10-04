Oil depot on fire in voronezh region of russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163021 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135709 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141865 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180231 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112003 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171171 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104711 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140470 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140266 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89665 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107901 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180231 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171171 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198587 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187598 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140266 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140470 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145817 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137295 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154240 views
Oil depot on fire in voronezh region of russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18700 views

An oil depot of Annanafteprodukt LLC is on fire in a village in the voronezh region of russia. Local authorities have not officially commented on the situation.

In the voronezh region of the russian federation, the oil depot of Annanafteprodukt LLC in the town of Ganna is on fire. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Witnesses claim that the UAV attack caused damage to the facility.

Earlier, the governor of the region announced the danger of a possible UAV attack, warning residents of the threat. So far, local authorities have not provided any official commentary on the extent of the damage.

18.12.22, 17:20 • 654099 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

