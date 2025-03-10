Military contingent: which countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine and under what conditions

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17346 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108441 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169678 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106873 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343368 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173631 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144909 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196145 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124884 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108162 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Military contingent: which countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine and under what conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 159586 views

A number of countries from Europe, North America, and other regions are preliminarily ready to send a military contingent to Ukraine. France, Britain, Canada, and Australia support the idea of a peacekeeping mission after a peace agreement is reached.

Military contingent: which countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine and under what conditions

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhiy, recently stated that there are a number of specific countries in Europe, North America, and beyond, that are hypothetically, preliminarily, ready to participate in sending a contingent to ensure peace and security in Ukraine. UNN has gathered statements from allies regarding the provision of military contingents.

What is the current situation regarding the contingent?

Tikhiy explained on March 7 that the discussion regarding a foreign military contingent is ongoing. "It is still quite general. Certain figures are mentioned at closed meetings, but this discussion is still about various possible figures, as a lot is unknown in this formula about who and where to place. We believe it is very important to expand this discussion not only to land but also to the sky and sea," Tikhiy stated.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that for a decision on the contingent to be made, a broad consensus among different countries, including the USA, is needed.

"So this is not happening, I think, by any individual countries. It should be understood that for this to happen, a broad consensus is needed. We are working to create this consensus," Tikhiy said.

Tikhiy noted that there are a number of specific countries in Europe, North America, and even beyond Europe and North America that are hypothetically, preliminarily, ready to participate in such contingents to ensure peace and security.

Statements from allies regarding the contingent

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that he supports the deployment of European troops in Ukraine and added that a meeting of commanders and chiefs of staff of the armed forces of European countries is planned for this week to discuss the issue of the war in Ukraine.

Macron explained that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to occupied territories or to the front line; its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of a future peace agreement.

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard stated that the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

In March, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of a future peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, stated that Italy hopes that what French President Emmanuel Macron proposes with a military contingent for Ukraine will not be necessary, indicating that another option would be a UN mission "as a mediating force after peace is achieved."

Polish President Andrzej Duda also spoke about the UN. He stated that a military contingent in the event of a peace agreement is not an absolute necessity. Certain monitoring forces may be needed, and it is possible that Russia and Ukraine will agree on UN forces.

We can discuss NATO or European peacekeeping forces, whether they will be needed. Some projects talk about this. It is not an absolute necessity. We can look at the situation regarding the demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine. We may need certain monitoring forces, but I do not rule out the possibility that both sides will agree on UN forces. I believe that Russia will agree, and many other countries think so too," Duda said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that Australia is considering the possibility of sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

"Currently, discussions are ongoing regarding potential peacekeeping, and from my government's perspective, we are open to considering any proposals in the future," said the Prime Minister of Australia.

Defense Minister Bill Blair also stated that Canada is ready to join a foreign peacekeeping contingent if it is deployed in Ukraine. 

What does Turkey say about the contingent?

A representative of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Zeki Aktürk, noted that in Turkey, they are monitoring "multidimensional" diplomatic initiatives regarding the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine, Europe, and Turkey must be involved in discussions and developing the necessary security guarantees together with the USA.

In February, US President Donald Trump stated that he is not against the deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine.

Trump also stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not against a European military contingent in Ukraine after the war ends.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Putin is ready for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on the condition of progress towards a final peace settlement.

Bloomberg sources reported that to agree on a cessation of hostilities, there must be a clear understanding of the framework principles of a final peace agreement. Russia will insist, in particular, on establishing the parameters of a possible peacekeeping mission, including an agreement on which countries will participate.

Sources also stated that in Russia they stated that they will not accept the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, rejecting the proposal from European countries to create a "coalition of the willing" to monitor any peace agreement. They do not object to countries like China, which are neutral in the conflict, deploying their forces in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees; without the USA, this is impossible.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsPublications
