Military contingent: which countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine and under what conditions

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhiy, recently stated that there are a number of specific countries in Europe, North America, and beyond, that are hypothetically, preliminarily, ready to participate in sending a contingent to ensure peace and security in Ukraine. UNN has gathered statements from allies regarding the provision of military contingents.

What is the current situation regarding the contingent?

Tikhiy explained on March 7 that the discussion regarding a foreign military contingent is ongoing. "It is still quite general. Certain figures are mentioned at closed meetings, but this discussion is still about various possible figures, as a lot is unknown in this formula about who and where to place. We believe it is very important to expand this discussion not only to land but also to the sky and sea," Tikhiy stated.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that for a decision on the contingent to be made, a broad consensus among different countries, including the USA, is needed.

"So this is not happening, I think, by any individual countries. It should be understood that for this to happen, a broad consensus is needed. We are working to create this consensus," Tikhiy said.

Tikhiy noted that there are a number of specific countries in Europe, North America, and even beyond Europe and North America that are hypothetically, preliminarily, ready to participate in such contingents to ensure peace and security.

Statements from allies regarding the contingent

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that he supports the deployment of European troops in Ukraine and added that a meeting of commanders and chiefs of staff of the armed forces of European countries is planned for this week to discuss the issue of the war in Ukraine.

Macron explained that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to occupied territories or to the front line; its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of a future peace agreement.

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard stated that the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

In March, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of a future peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, stated that Italy hopes that what French President Emmanuel Macron proposes with a military contingent for Ukraine will not be necessary, indicating that another option would be a UN mission "as a mediating force after peace is achieved."

Polish President Andrzej Duda also spoke about the UN. He stated that a military contingent in the event of a peace agreement is not an absolute necessity. Certain monitoring forces may be needed, and it is possible that Russia and Ukraine will agree on UN forces.

We can discuss NATO or European peacekeeping forces, whether they will be needed. Some projects talk about this. It is not an absolute necessity. We can look at the situation regarding the demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine. We may need certain monitoring forces, but I do not rule out the possibility that both sides will agree on UN forces. I believe that Russia will agree, and many other countries think so too," Duda said. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that Australia is considering the possibility of sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

"Currently, discussions are ongoing regarding potential peacekeeping, and from my government's perspective, we are open to considering any proposals in the future," said the Prime Minister of Australia.

Defense Minister Bill Blair also stated that Canada is ready to join a foreign peacekeeping contingent if it is deployed in Ukraine.

What does Turkey say about the contingent?

A representative of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Zeki Aktürk, noted that in Turkey, they are monitoring "multidimensional" diplomatic initiatives regarding the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine, Europe, and Turkey must be involved in discussions and developing the necessary security guarantees together with the USA.

In February, US President Donald Trump stated that he is not against the deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine.

Trump also stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not against a European military contingent in Ukraine after the war ends.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Putin is ready for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on the condition of progress towards a final peace settlement.

Bloomberg sources reported that to agree on a cessation of hostilities, there must be a clear understanding of the framework principles of a final peace agreement. Russia will insist, in particular, on establishing the parameters of a possible peacekeeping mission, including an agreement on which countries will participate.

Sources also stated that in Russia they stated that they will not accept the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, rejecting the proposal from European countries to create a "coalition of the willing" to monitor any peace agreement. They do not object to countries like China, which are neutral in the conflict, deploying their forces in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees; without the USA, this is impossible.