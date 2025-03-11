In Paris a meeting was held to discuss support for Ukraine: France made the first statements

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17277 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108319 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169610 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106833 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343335 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173618 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144898 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196140 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124877 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108159 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

In Paris a meeting was held to discuss support for Ukraine: France made the first statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126203 views

A defense forum opened in Paris with the participation of 30 army chiefs to discuss support for Ukraine. France opposes the demilitarization of the Ukrainian army and emphasizes the need for planning a potential ceasefire.

In Paris a meeting was held to discuss support for Ukraine: France made the first statements

In Paris, French Minister of Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu opened the Paris Forum on Defense and Strategy, where over 30 army chiefs will gather to discuss what Europe and the West can offer in support of Ukraine within a peace agreement with Russia, where Lecornu opposed the demilitarization of the Ukrainian army and emphasized the need for more planning to support a potential ceasefire, reports UNN citing The Guardian.

Details

Lecornu stated that Europe is facing a "new period" in its history, which is markedly different from both the Cold War and the "peace dividend period," when numerous global powers competed for influence.

Speaking about the new U.S. administration, he said that today's discussions would focus on how NATO and the West could defend the eastern flank, "if tomorrow the contributions of certain countries - or one particular country - are reduced" in their presence.

Regarding Ukraine, he said that more planning is needed to support any potential ceasefire in Ukraine, knowing that Russia has a history of not adhering to such agreements.

Most importantly, the French minister said that France "will reject any demilitarization of the Ukrainian army," considering it an important part of any future security architecture.

Military contingent: which countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine and under what conditions3/10/25, 5:15 PM • 159586 views

Supplement

Military officials from over 30 countries are set to participate in the Paris talks on creating international security forces for Ukraine.

A long list of participants in the talks on Tuesday will also include countries from Asia and Oceania, which will join remotely, said a French official.

The forces that France and Britain plan to create aim to reassure Ukraine and deter a new large-scale Russian offensive after any ceasefire, said a French official to AP. This could include heavy weaponry and stockpiles of arms that could be sent within hours or days to assist in Ukraine's defense in the event of a Russian attack that violates any ceasefire, the official said.

The Franco-British plan will be presented to military officials from over 30 countries during the first part of the talks on Tuesday, the official said.

The second part of the talks will include "more precise and specific" discussions, where participants will be asked to state whether their troops can contribute and in what way, the official said.

However, the official emphasized that the final decision on whether countries will participate in the forces will be made at the political level by government leaders.

Chiefs of staff - or, in the case of Canada, their representatives - from almost all 32 countries of the NATO military alliance will participate in discussions in Paris. Three NATO countries will be absent. These are Croatia and Montenegro, which were invited but did not respond, and the United States, the official said.

The official stated that the United States was not invited because European countries want to demonstrate that they can take responsibility for a significant part of Ukraine's security system after a ceasefire.

Also present will be the chiefs of staff of Ireland and Cyprus and a representative from Austria - all countries that are not NATO members but are members of the European Union.

Australia and New Zealand, which are part of the Commonwealth, as well as Japan and South Korea will listen to the talks remotely, the official said.

Ukraine will be represented by a military officer who is also a member of the country's National Security and Defense Council.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Sébastien Lecornu
NATO
France
Ukraine
