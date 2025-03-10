A week of fateful astrological events: horoscope for all zodiac signs from March 10 to 16

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17824 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109280 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170205 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107199 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343660 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173781 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145035 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196163 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124904 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86792 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11674 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24493 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12321 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21371 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17824 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86826 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109280 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170205 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160499 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21398 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24514 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38772 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47369 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135928 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A week of fateful astrological events: horoscope for all zodiac signs from March 10 to 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113972 views

From March 10 to 16, a powerful astrological period is expected with a lunar eclipse and the retrograde of Venus and Mercury. Astrologers advise avoiding important decisions and focusing on inner work on oneself.

A week of fateful astrological events: horoscope for all zodiac signs from March 10 to 16

This week promises to be eventful and fateful from an astrological perspective. A period of eclipses begins, which can radically change the course of history. What awaits us from March 10 to 16, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko specially told the readers of UNN explained.

The peculiarity of this eclipse corridor is that it is accompanied by the retrograde motion of Venus and Mercury, as well as a powerful parade of planets.

It is important to remember that the period of eclipses always corrects our fate, so it is especially important now to focus on yourself, your state, and your future,

Bazilenko stated.

On March 14 at 8:52 AM Kyiv time, a total Lunar eclipse will occur on the Pisces – Virgo axis, opening the corridor of eclipses. We are already feeling its influence now, and it will intensify, the astrologer noted.

What is important to know about the eclipse?

It is not recommended to start new ventures, make important decisions, make large purchases, and make investments.

The Lunar eclipse will affect physical and emotional well-being.

Attention to health - in the days leading up to the eclipse and on March 14, exacerbations of psycho-emotional states, as well as problems with the cardiovascular system, may occur.

Working on oneself is very important - addressing fears and inner experiences. This time is perfect for cleansing yourself and your space. There is a need for a thorough cleaning, both in the home and in your life. Get rid of everything unnecessary. It is beneficial to engage in detoxing the body, fasting days, as well as asceticism or other spiritual practices.

Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them28.02.2025, 08:42 • 48748 views

The period of the lunar eclipse is an ideal time to get rid of bad habits and acquire new positive habits and qualities.

Retrograde Mercury: financial and personal issues

From March 15, Mercury will be retrograde until April 7, adding additional complications. Its movement will occur in conjunction with retrograde Venus, which emphasizes financial issues and relationships.

What to expect during this period?

Financial changes - changes in the global economy are possible, a review of cash flows, as well as issues related to natural resources and state borders will be finally reconsidered.

Return of the past - old love and personal themes will be actualized. Many will want to return to past relationships, but it is advisable to be cautious — it is unlikely they will be able to reach a new qualitative level. However, this period is good for a final break with what has already outlived itself.

The importance of working on relationships: it is important now to show attention and care to loved ones. You can lay the foundation for a harmonious future if you consciously work on accumulated problems.

How an emotional diary can change your life: writing tips07.03.2025, 11:27 • 33207 views

The influence of burned Saturn: caution and control of emotions

This week, the influence of Saturn, which is near the Sun (burned Saturn), will also be felt. This may manifest in the following ways:

  1. Increased irritability and nervousness.
    1. Decreased punctuality and concentration.
      1. Risk of injuries (especially to the legs).
        1. Unfavorable time for planned dental and bone surgeries.

          If medical procedures are not urgent, it is better to postpone them to a later date.

          Summing up: what is important to remember?

          1. A fateful corridor of eclipses begins, which will affect not only us personally but also global events.

          2. March 14 - Lunar eclipse: avoid important decisions, actions, and purchases. Focus on cleansing your space and consciousness. Solitude is important during this period.

          3. From March 15 - retrograde Mercury in conjunction with retrograde Venus: financial issues come to the forefront, returns to old relationships and situations are possible.

          4. The influence of burned Saturn: it is important to remain calm, avoid injury-prone situations, and postpone serious medical interventions.

          5. The corridor of eclipses lays a program for six months, and sometimes for a longer period. Therefore, it is important to consciously live through this period and not succumb to negative emotions.

          Psychological resilience plays a key role now. Keep yourself balanced, engage in inner work, and remember - this period will pass!

          In the next article, the astrologer will explain in more detail how to best meet the Lunar eclipse and what rituals can help soften its influence.

          ARIES

          Now the retrograde motion of Venus and Mercury will occur in your sign, which means a return to long-standing issues. Be especially attentive during the eclipse period — it may stir up inner experiences, fears, or difficulties. However, now you have the opportunity to deal with them by working through them with a psychologist and finding a new inner resource within yourself.

          TAURUS

          This week, during the lunar eclipse, you will deeply reconsider your plans for the future and realize how important it is for you to engage in the issues that currently occupy your attention. It is also important to rethink your environment — a lot of hidden information will come to light that may change your perception of the people around you.

          GEMINI

          The lunar eclipse will make you think about your true goals: how suitable are the areas you are currently involved in, and do they correspond to your inner state? You may have new ideas and a desire to try something new. During this period, it will also be difficult to make quick decisions, so it is important to analyze and weigh everything. Pay attention to your surroundings — changes are also possible here.

          Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to02.03.2025, 20:15 • 412056 views

          CANCER

          This week requires deep work on internal processes related to your personal and spiritual authority. Perhaps now you should pay attention to spiritual practices or think about new education. This is also a time to realize where exactly you want to live in the future — how comfortable you are in your current place of residence.

          LEO

          During the lunar eclipse, you may face an internal conflict that will require serious work on your psychological state. Recently, you may have experienced many stressful situations, and now is the time to reflect on everything that has happened. This is a good time to think about what you want to do in the future.

          VIRGO

          This week will have a strong influence on your psycho-emotional state, as the lunar eclipse occurs in your sign. Deep feelings and fears may rise from the depths of your soul, but this is a chance to work through them and gain inner stability. It is also important now to pay attention to harmonizing relationships with loved ones and your surroundings.

          LIBRA

           This week, it is important to listen carefully to your physical condition and pay maximum attention to your health. You may feel unwell or find yourself at risk of injuries, so be careful. However, during this same period of the lunar eclipse, your professional ambitions will intensify. Now you may realize what you really need for career growth. A favorable time for cleansing the home and body, as well as for fasting days – this will positively affect your future changes.

          SCORPIOS

           During the lunar eclipse, your psychological issues and emotional experiences related to personal themes and relationships will come to the forefront. You may reconsider your interactions with loved ones and partners. It is important at this moment not to harm either yourself or them. This is also a great time to give up bad habits and lay new, beneficial foundations for the future.

          SAGITTARIUS

           The influence of the lunar eclipse will raise themes of ancestral programs and family relationships. You will need to reflect on emotional experiences related to childhood, as well as analyze how your relationships with your parents are currently developing. What emotions do they evoke in you? This period is favorable for self-work, including with the help of a psychologist. It is also useful to engage in cleansing your space and body, observe fasting days – this will help bring order to your life.

          CAPRICORNS

           The lunar eclipse will plunge you into reflection. You will need to rethink who and how you communicate with, how important the flow of information is to you. Perhaps now it is better to spend some time in solitude, analyze your inner experiences and relationships with people over the past time. This will help you build your future more correctly. A great moment to give up bad habits.

          AQUARIUS

          During the eclipse, your inner fears related to physical condition or financial issues will manifest particularly sharply. However, now you have the opportunity to work through these topics qualitatively. Get rid of everything unnecessary – conduct a cleansing of your home and thoughts, bring your inner world into order. This is an excellent time to switch to proper nutrition, which will positively affect your well-being in the future. Give up unnecessary habits and create a new, harmonious life system.

          PISCES

          This period of eclipses will have the maximum influence on you. The Rahu node is in your sign, forming the energy of the eclipses, and a parade of planets is also taking place. This is a time of great changes, and it is important for you to focus on your inner world. Use this moment for deep self-work, realize your true desires and possibilities. The lunar eclipse is a great time to get rid of bad habits and clear space for the new. Your decisions and intentions now can lay the foundation for the next 20 years. Maintain a good mood – this will enhance positive changes and help direct energy in the right direction.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $69.98
          Bitcoin
          $83,160.20
          S&P 500
          $5,438.02
          Tesla
          $269.16
          Газ TTF
          $39.20
          Золото
          $3,134.47
          Ethereum
          $1,816.86