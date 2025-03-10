A week of fateful astrological events: horoscope for all zodiac signs from March 10 to 16

This week promises to be eventful and fateful from an astrological perspective. A period of eclipses begins, which can radically change the course of history. What awaits us from March 10 to 16, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko specially told the readers of UNN explained.

The peculiarity of this eclipse corridor is that it is accompanied by the retrograde motion of Venus and Mercury, as well as a powerful parade of planets.

It is important to remember that the period of eclipses always corrects our fate, so it is especially important now to focus on yourself, your state, and your future, Bazilenko stated.

On March 14 at 8:52 AM Kyiv time, a total Lunar eclipse will occur on the Pisces – Virgo axis, opening the corridor of eclipses. We are already feeling its influence now, and it will intensify, the astrologer noted.

What is important to know about the eclipse?

It is not recommended to start new ventures, make important decisions, make large purchases, and make investments.

The Lunar eclipse will affect physical and emotional well-being.

Attention to health - in the days leading up to the eclipse and on March 14, exacerbations of psycho-emotional states, as well as problems with the cardiovascular system, may occur.

Working on oneself is very important - addressing fears and inner experiences. This time is perfect for cleansing yourself and your space. There is a need for a thorough cleaning, both in the home and in your life. Get rid of everything unnecessary. It is beneficial to engage in detoxing the body, fasting days, as well as asceticism or other spiritual practices.

The period of the lunar eclipse is an ideal time to get rid of bad habits and acquire new positive habits and qualities.

Retrograde Mercury: financial and personal issues

From March 15, Mercury will be retrograde until April 7, adding additional complications. Its movement will occur in conjunction with retrograde Venus, which emphasizes financial issues and relationships.

What to expect during this period?

Financial changes - changes in the global economy are possible, a review of cash flows, as well as issues related to natural resources and state borders will be finally reconsidered.

Return of the past - old love and personal themes will be actualized. Many will want to return to past relationships, but it is advisable to be cautious — it is unlikely they will be able to reach a new qualitative level. However, this period is good for a final break with what has already outlived itself.

The importance of working on relationships: it is important now to show attention and care to loved ones. You can lay the foundation for a harmonious future if you consciously work on accumulated problems.

The influence of burned Saturn: caution and control of emotions

This week, the influence of Saturn, which is near the Sun (burned Saturn), will also be felt. This may manifest in the following ways:

Increased irritability and nervousness. Decreased punctuality and concentration. Risk of injuries (especially to the legs). Unfavorable time for planned dental and bone surgeries.

If medical procedures are not urgent, it is better to postpone them to a later date.

Summing up: what is important to remember?

1. A fateful corridor of eclipses begins, which will affect not only us personally but also global events.

2. March 14 - Lunar eclipse: avoid important decisions, actions, and purchases. Focus on cleansing your space and consciousness. Solitude is important during this period.

3. From March 15 - retrograde Mercury in conjunction with retrograde Venus: financial issues come to the forefront, returns to old relationships and situations are possible.

4. The influence of burned Saturn: it is important to remain calm, avoid injury-prone situations, and postpone serious medical interventions.

5. The corridor of eclipses lays a program for six months, and sometimes for a longer period. Therefore, it is important to consciously live through this period and not succumb to negative emotions.

Psychological resilience plays a key role now. Keep yourself balanced, engage in inner work, and remember - this period will pass!

In the next article, the astrologer will explain in more detail how to best meet the Lunar eclipse and what rituals can help soften its influence.

ARIES

Now the retrograde motion of Venus and Mercury will occur in your sign, which means a return to long-standing issues. Be especially attentive during the eclipse period — it may stir up inner experiences, fears, or difficulties. However, now you have the opportunity to deal with them by working through them with a psychologist and finding a new inner resource within yourself.

TAURUS

This week, during the lunar eclipse, you will deeply reconsider your plans for the future and realize how important it is for you to engage in the issues that currently occupy your attention. It is also important to rethink your environment — a lot of hidden information will come to light that may change your perception of the people around you.

GEMINI

The lunar eclipse will make you think about your true goals: how suitable are the areas you are currently involved in, and do they correspond to your inner state? You may have new ideas and a desire to try something new. During this period, it will also be difficult to make quick decisions, so it is important to analyze and weigh everything. Pay attention to your surroundings — changes are also possible here.

CANCER

This week requires deep work on internal processes related to your personal and spiritual authority. Perhaps now you should pay attention to spiritual practices or think about new education. This is also a time to realize where exactly you want to live in the future — how comfortable you are in your current place of residence.

LEO

During the lunar eclipse, you may face an internal conflict that will require serious work on your psychological state. Recently, you may have experienced many stressful situations, and now is the time to reflect on everything that has happened. This is a good time to think about what you want to do in the future.

VIRGO

This week will have a strong influence on your psycho-emotional state, as the lunar eclipse occurs in your sign. Deep feelings and fears may rise from the depths of your soul, but this is a chance to work through them and gain inner stability. It is also important now to pay attention to harmonizing relationships with loved ones and your surroundings.

LIBRA

This week, it is important to listen carefully to your physical condition and pay maximum attention to your health. You may feel unwell or find yourself at risk of injuries, so be careful. However, during this same period of the lunar eclipse, your professional ambitions will intensify. Now you may realize what you really need for career growth. A favorable time for cleansing the home and body, as well as for fasting days – this will positively affect your future changes.

SCORPIOS

During the lunar eclipse, your psychological issues and emotional experiences related to personal themes and relationships will come to the forefront. You may reconsider your interactions with loved ones and partners. It is important at this moment not to harm either yourself or them. This is also a great time to give up bad habits and lay new, beneficial foundations for the future.

SAGITTARIUS

The influence of the lunar eclipse will raise themes of ancestral programs and family relationships. You will need to reflect on emotional experiences related to childhood, as well as analyze how your relationships with your parents are currently developing. What emotions do they evoke in you? This period is favorable for self-work, including with the help of a psychologist. It is also useful to engage in cleansing your space and body, observe fasting days – this will help bring order to your life.

CAPRICORNS

The lunar eclipse will plunge you into reflection. You will need to rethink who and how you communicate with, how important the flow of information is to you. Perhaps now it is better to spend some time in solitude, analyze your inner experiences and relationships with people over the past time. This will help you build your future more correctly. A great moment to give up bad habits.

AQUARIUS

During the eclipse, your inner fears related to physical condition or financial issues will manifest particularly sharply. However, now you have the opportunity to work through these topics qualitatively. Get rid of everything unnecessary – conduct a cleansing of your home and thoughts, bring your inner world into order. This is an excellent time to switch to proper nutrition, which will positively affect your well-being in the future. Give up unnecessary habits and create a new, harmonious life system.

PISCES

This period of eclipses will have the maximum influence on you. The Rahu node is in your sign, forming the energy of the eclipses, and a parade of planets is also taking place. This is a time of great changes, and it is important for you to focus on your inner world. Use this moment for deep self-work, realize your true desires and possibilities. The lunar eclipse is a great time to get rid of bad habits and clear space for the new. Your decisions and intentions now can lay the foundation for the next 20 years. Maintain a good mood – this will enhance positive changes and help direct energy in the right direction.