Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18629 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110770 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171068 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107694 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344079 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173928 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145142 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196202 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124954 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108183 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Popular news

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM • 11196 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12680 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21823 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11064 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11325 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18626 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87474 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110765 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171064 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160685 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21826 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24930 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38859 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47448 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136000 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412048 views

In 2025, Lent will last from March 3 to April 19. Detailed food schedule by day, a list of prohibited and permitted foods for the faithful of the UGCC and the OCU.

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

The faithful of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) are actively preparing for Easter, observing the 40-day Lent.

In 2025, Lent will begin on March 3 and will last until April 19, UNN reports.

Fasting has an important spiritual meaning in Christianity. Restriction of food contributes to spiritual purification and inner development. It is a time for prayer, repentance, and strengthening of faith. Giving up certain foods symbolizes a decrease in dependence on material things and helps to focus on spiritual goals.

Food restrictions during Lent

The most severe restrictions apply to products of animal origin. It is forbidden to consume during the fast:

  • Meat and meat products: all types of meat (beef, pork, lamb, chicken, turkey, game), as well as sausages, sausages and deli meats. Do not use lard or fats of animal origin.
  • Dairy products: all types of milk (cow's milk, goat's milk, etc.), cheeses, fermented milk products, sour cream, cream, butter and ice cream.
  • Eggs: all eggs, including chicken, quail and goose eggs, as well as dishes using them.
  • Fish: Although fish is considered a fasting food, it is allowed only on certain days - the Annunciation (April 7) and Palm Sunday (April 13). Caviar is allowed on Lazarus Saturday (April 12).
  • Alcohol: Strong alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Red wine is allowed in moderation on holidays.

Orthodox Church refutes myths about “secret” name at baptism09.01.25, 10:17 • 26844 views

Permitted foods in Lent

  • Vegetables: the basis of a lean diet, including fresh (cucumbers, tomatoes, cabbage) and cooked (potatoes, beets, carrots). You can eat stewed, baked, and fried vegetables on the days allowed.
  • Fruits and berries: fresh fruits (apples, pears, citrus fruits) and berries, as well as frozen and dried fruits are allowed.
  • Cereals and legumes: a variety of cereals (buckwheat, rice, oatmeal), pasta without eggs, lean bread and legumes (peas, beans, lentils).
  • Mushrooms: fresh, dried and pickled mushrooms can be included in the diet.
  • Nuts and seeds: Eat in moderation.
  • Drinks: water, herbal teas, sugar-free compotes, and freshly squeezed juices.

Food traditions in Lent

Week 1 of Lent (March 3 - March 9)

  • Monday, March 3 (Clean Monday): Dry eating. Complete abstinence from cooked food and oil. Only bread, water, salt, raw fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, and nuts are allowed. It is advisable to refrain from eating until the evening.
  • Tuesday, March 4: Dry eating. Similar to Clean Monday.
  • Wednesday, March 5: Dry eating.
  • Thursday, March 6: Dry eating.
  • Friday, March 7: Dry eating.
  • Saturday, March 8: Hot food with vegetable oil. Boiled vegetable food (cereals, soups, stewed vegetables, mushrooms, stews, lean borscht) with the addition of vegetable oil is allowed. Wine is allowed (in moderation).
  • Sunday, March 9 (Feast of Orthodoxy): Hot food with oil. Similar to Saturday.

Orthodox calendar for 2025: dates of the great feasts31.12.24, 19:30 • 255156 views

Week 2 of Lent (March 10 - March 16)

- Monday, March 10: Dry eating.

- Tuesday, March 11: Hot food without oil. Boiled vegetable foods (cereals, soups, stewed vegetables, mushrooms) without added oil are allowed.

- Wednesday, March 12: Dry eating.

- Thursday, March 13: Hot food without oil.

- Friday, March 14: Dry eating.

- Saturday, March 15: Hot food with oil. Wine is allowed (in moderation).

- Sunday, March 16 (St. Gregory Palamas): Hot food with oil. Same as Saturday.

Week 3 of Lent (March 17 - March 23)

- Monday, March 17: Dry eating.

- Tuesday, March 18: Hot food without oil.

- Wednesday, March 19: Dry eating.

- Thursday, March 20: Hot food without oil.

- Friday, March 21: Dry eating.

- Saturday, March 22: Hot food with oil. Wine is allowed (in moderation).

- Sunday, March 23 (Holy Cross): Hot food with oil. Similar to Saturday.

Week 4 of Lent (March 24 - March 30)

- Monday, March 24: Dry eating.

- Tuesday, March 25: Hot food without oil.

- Wednesday, March 26: Dry eating.

- Thursday, March 27: Hot food without oil.

- Friday, March 28: Dry eating.

- Saturday, March 29 (St. John the Baptist): Hot food with oil. Wine is allowed (in moderation).

- Sunday, March 30 (St. John the Foresters): Hot food with oil. Similar to Saturday.

Week 5 of Lent (March 31 - April 6)

- Monday, March 31: Dry eating.

- Tuesday, April 1: Hot food without oil.

- Wednesday, April 2: Dry eating.

- Thursday, April 3: Hot food without oil.

- Friday, April 4 (Praise of the Most Holy Theotokos (Akathist Saturday)): Hot food without oil. Normally, oil is allowed on the Saturday of the Akathist, but since it is the 5th Friday of Lent, it is a dry fast.

- Saturday, April 5 (Praise of the Most Holy Theotokos (Akathist Saturday)): Hot food with oil. Wine is allowed (in moderation).

- Sunday, April 6 (St. Mary of Egypt): Hot food with oil. Similar to Saturday.

World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 2828.02.25, 06:15 • 24686 views

Week 6 of Lent (April 7 - April 13)

- Monday, April 7: Hot food without oil. Usually, on the Annunciation, the fast is relaxed for fish, but if the Annunciation falls on a Monday, then hot food without oil is allowed, and fish is allowed on the Annunciation.

- Tuesday, April 8: Hot food without oil.

- Wednesday, April 9: Dry eating.

- Thursday, April 10: Hot food without oil.

- Friday, April 11: Dry eating.

- Saturday, April 12 (Lazarus Saturday): Hot food with oil. Fish caviar is allowed. Wine is allowed (in moderation). Fish is not allowed, only caviar.

- Sunday, April 13 (Palm Sunday - the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem): Fish (baked, fish soup, fish cakes, etc.). Hot food with oil and wine (in moderation) are allowed.

Holy Week (April 14 - April 19) is the strictest fast

- Monday, April 14 (Easter Monday): Dry eating.

- Tuesday, April 15 (Holy Tuesday): Drying up.

- Wednesday, April 16 (Holy Wednesday): Drying up.

- Thursday, April 17 (Maundy Thursday - Clean Thursday): Hot food with oil. Wine is allowed (in moderation).

- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday - Good Friday): Complete abstinence from food (or dry fasting for the infirm). For those who cannot completely abstain from food, dry fasting is allowed. It is advisable to abstain from food until the Shroud is brought out (usually after Vespers).

- Saturday, April 19 (Holy Saturday): Dry eating. If you have the strength, it is advisable to refrain from eating until the beginning of the Easter service. If not, it is advisable to fast.

- Easter, April 20: Unleavened Bread. The end of Lent. All food is allowed.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyHealthLife hackPublications
Brent
$69.88
Bitcoin
$83,041.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,131.20
Ethereum
$1,810.46