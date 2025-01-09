Orthodox Church refutes myths about “secret” name at baptism

The tradition of giving a "secret" name to a child during baptism so that no one "jinxes" him or her is a superstition.

This was reported by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, UNN writes.

According to the Orthodox Church, the Sacrament of Baptism is so called not because of its mystery or secrecy to others, but because it is a sacred rite instituted by the Lord Himself.

When it [the sacramental action] is performed, it is not the priest, not the person, but God who gives the grace of the Holy Spirit through the hands of the priest to the one on whom this Sacrament is performed - the message says

In ancient times, there was a tradition that a child was given a name when he or she was brought into the temple on the eighth day after birth.

Today, however, parents can choose a name before or after the eighth day, and the Church confirms it during the Sacrament of Baptism by reading a special prayer. In addition, a new name is required only if the first name is not on the list of church names.

It must be Orthodox, as it is listed in the holy books (list of saints). In other cases, the name given by parents may remain unchanged.

In the past, a priest gave a name based on the rule: on the day of the saint the child was born, the child should be named after that saint. Today, the right to choose a name belongs to the parents. The priest can offer parents a suitable church name, but he should in no way impose his own version: the name must be agreed with the parents - notes the Orthodox Church.

In addition, some people ask priests to give a different name to the child at baptism so that it remains secret and unknown and the child cannot be "jinxed." However, the church has a negative attitude towards such superstitions.

A Christian must rely on God, on His protection and intercession, must pray to the saints, to his heavenly patron, and not "hide" from them - emphasizes the Orthodox Church.

In addition, it is important to remember that during the prayer, you should mention the name by which the child was baptized. This also applies to any other church mention of your child: for example, when leaving notes for his or her health or participating in the Sacraments of the Church. In other words, you should confess, get married, and pray using the name you received at baptism.

It is wrong to consider the name given at baptism as "secret". After all, only the name given to a person at Baptism, with which he or she was spiritually born for another, eternal life, matters for spiritual and church life - summarized the OCU.

