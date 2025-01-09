ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 29701 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142361 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124611 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132445 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132458 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168281 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110173 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161923 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104380 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113923 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 83600 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127154 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125723 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 80132 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 94765 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142361 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168281 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189795 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179085 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125723 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127154 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133618 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150896 views
Orthodox Church refutes myths about “secret” name at baptism

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26165 views

The OCU has refuted the widespread superstition that a child should be given a “secret” name at baptism. The church explained the rules for choosing a name and emphasized the importance of using the baptismal name in all church rites.

The tradition of giving a "secret" name to a child during baptism so that no one "jinxes" him or her is a superstition.

This was reported by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details 

According to the Orthodox Church, the Sacrament of Baptism is so called not because of its mystery or secrecy to others, but because it is a sacred rite instituted by the Lord Himself. 

When it [the sacramental action] is performed, it is not the priest, not the person, but God who gives the grace of the Holy Spirit through the hands of the priest to the one on whom this Sacrament is performed

- the message says

In ancient times, there was a tradition that a child was given a name when he or she was brought into the temple on the eighth day after birth.

Today, however, parents can choose a name before or after the eighth day, and the Church confirms it during the Sacrament of Baptism by reading a special prayer. In addition, a new name is required only if the first name is not on the list of church names.

It must be Orthodox, as it is listed in the holy books (list of saints). In other cases, the name given by parents may remain unchanged.

In the past, a priest gave a name based on the rule: on the day of the saint the child was born, the child should be named after that saint. Today, the right to choose a name belongs to the parents. The priest can offer parents a suitable church name, but he should in no way impose his own version: the name must be agreed with the parents

- notes the Orthodox Church.

In addition, some people ask priests to give a different name to the child at baptism so that it remains secret and unknown and the child cannot be "jinxed." However, the church has a negative attitude towards such superstitions. 

A Christian must rely on God, on His protection and intercession, must pray to the saints, to his heavenly patron, and not "hide" from them

- emphasizes the Orthodox Church.

In addition, it is important to remember that during the prayer, you should mention the name by which the child was baptized. This also applies to any other church mention of your child: for example, when leaving notes for his or her health or participating in the Sacraments of the Church. In other words, you should confess, get married, and pray using the name you received at baptism.

It is wrong to consider the name given at baptism as "secret". After all, only the name given to a person at Baptism, with which he or she was spiritually born for another, eternal life, matters for spiritual and church life

- summarized the OCU.

Recall

 Orthodox believers have the right to freely choose whether to become godparentsas it is possible to refuse baptism if a person does not feel ready for the spiritual responsibilities associated with it, according to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCulture

