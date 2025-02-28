World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 28

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24405 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 86583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51307 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111237 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112155 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116604 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149489 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115127 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93350 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50446 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106148 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 61639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 46548 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 86583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149489 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140386 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172873 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 19704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 46548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132891 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134776 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163219 views
Actual
World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 28

World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 28

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17027 views

On February 28, the world celebrates Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, Patrol and Postal Service Day, and Facebook Day. The holidays are dedicated to important professions and social initiatives.

Today, February 28, is World Tailor's Day, a holiday dedicated to craftsmen who create and repair clothes, helping people look stylish and confident, UNN reports.

World Tailors' Day is celebrated every year on February 28. This date was not chosen by chance - it was February 28 when William Howe (1819-1867), an American inventor who created the first practical sewing machine, was born. His development was revolutionary for the textile industry and greatly simplified the work of tailors around the world.

Tailors are true artists in the fashion world. They do not just sew fabric, but create an individual style, taking into account the peculiarities of the figure, fashion trends and the wishes of customers. In the past centuries, tailors worked only for the nobility, but today they sew for everyone, from famous design houses to small ateliers.

Image

World Tailors' Day celebrates the contribution of this profession to society. Ateliers and fashion houses can organize open workshops, exhibitions of exclusive products, and meetings with designers.

Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation25.02.25, 08:30 • 111463 views

February 28 is also the Day of the Tooth Fairy. This holiday is dedicated to a fairy tale character who brings gifts to children in exchange for lost baby teeth.

The Tooth Fairy is one of the most beloved children's myths, helping kids to accept changing teeth without fear.

Image

The first references to the "tooth" tradition can be found in the Scandinavian tradition: children were paid for their lost teeth, believing that this would bring them good luck in battle. In France, in the 18th century, a fairy tale called La Bonne Petite Souris appeared, where a mouse exchanged lost teeth for coins or gifts-a story reminiscent of the modern tooth fairy.

In America, the image of the tooth fairy began to take shape in the early twentieth century. The first written mention appeared in the Chicago Tribune in 1908, and in 1927, Esther Watkins Arnold popularized the myth in her play The Tooth Fairy. Since then, the character has become an integral part of children's traditions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries.

The holiday is a great opportunity to tell children about the importance of dental care, organize themed games or read fairy tales about the tooth fairy. In some countries, dentists use this day to promote oral hygiene among children.

How to choose the perfect brush and toothpaste for dental care: expert advice30.11.24, 10:45 • 157598 views

The Day of Patrol and Post Service of Ukraine is celebrated annually on February 28. This professional holiday was established in 2010 in recognition of the important role of the patrol and post service in ensuring public order and security.

Image

The patrol service in Ukraine was established in 2006 by order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The main responsibilities of the service are to maintain law and order in public places, stop illegal activities, participate in crime detection and prevention, and interact with the public.

On this day, it is customary to congratulate patrol officers, expressing gratitude for their dedicated work and contribution to the safety of citizens.

Mostly no precipitation in Ukraine, up to 5° Celsius: weather forecast for February 2626.02.25, 07:24 • 24851 view

On February 28, the world celebrates World No Facebook Day, an initiative aimed at fighting digital addiction and rethinking our use of social media. For many of us, this platform has become an integral part of our daily lives. From browsing the news to communicating with friends and acquaintances, Facebook is no longer just a social network, but also a platform for interaction that takes up a significant part of our time.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
australiaAustralia
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising