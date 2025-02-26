Mostly no precipitation in Ukraine, up to 5° Celsius: weather forecast for February 26

In Ukraine, on Wednesday, February 26, the weather without precipitation in most regions will still be caused by an area of high atmospheric pressure. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

On February 26, the weather without precipitation in most regions will still be determined by an area of high atmospheric pressure. The cold air will move eastward, so we expect the coolest weather there, while in the rest of the country the frost will ease slightly at night, more noticeably in the west, - the statement said.

Details

Forecasters note that this time of year is characterized by a significant daily temperature fluctuation in low cloudy weather, so the maximum temperature during the day easily goes to above zero, and in the far west we expect it to rise.

In the eastern, Sumy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, partly cloudy weather, in some places light snow; temperature at night 12-17° Celsius, during the day 3-8° Celsius. In the rest of the country there will be partly cloudy weather, no precipitation; temperatures at night will be 7-12° below zero, during the day 0-5° C, in the far west of the country at night 2-7° below zero, during the day 5-10° C.

On the roads of the northern, central and eastern regions, there will be ice cover in some places. The wind will be mostly southeast, 3-8 m/s.

Recall

Due to the warming, dangerous icicles and snow accumulations are forming on roofs and trees . The patrol police have provided safety and behavioral recommendations during the thaw.