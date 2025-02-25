Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24405 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 86583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51307 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111237 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112155 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116604 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149489 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115127 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93350 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50446 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106148 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 61639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 46548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 86583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149489 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140386 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172873 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 19704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 46548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132891 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134776 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163219 views
Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation

Why new clothes from the store need washing - expert explanation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111476 views

An expert has spoken about the risks of wearing new clothes without pre-washing. Clothing passes through 15+ pairs of hands and contacts 30+ surfaces before reaching the buyer.

Many people mistakenly think that new clothes are absolutely clean, as they have just come from the store. However, even before the item reaches the buyer, it goes through a long journey - from production to the store shelves, coming into contact with many surfaces, packaging and hands.

UNN spoke with designer-constructor-technologist Alina Yatsenko about why even if an item looks perfect - washing before first wear is not just a matter of cleanliness, but also a matter of health care.

To answer this question, one needs to think about the chain of the manufacturing cycle. Namely - what happens to the clothes before they reach your hands and analyze how they then come into contact with your body

- the expert explained.

According to Yatsenko, it all starts with a roll of fabric, which needs to be first manufactured, packaged, delivered to production, unpacked, unwound, cut into pieces (layouts), cut, shaped (laid out in detail by size), manufactured, quality checked, packaged, and sent to warehouses and stores.

Then this clothing waits for the sales process, where it is also unpacked, hung or laid out and tried on. And only then does it reach the buyers.

Cleaning myths you can forget: practical tips for every housewife25.02.18, 08:59 • 31852 views

That is, at every stage, the clothes come into contact with many hands, surfaces, boxes, containers, packaging, tables, sales floors, counters or mannequins.

By minimum calculations:

  • the clothes go through at least 15 pairs of hands (and with logistics, marketing and warehousing taken into account - even more);
    • come into contact with more than 30 different surfaces.

      "If outerwear goes through wet-heat treatment in the process, which negates half of the contacts in this chain, then underwear and knitwear do not.

      Because the production of the latter does not require a wet-heat treatment process", - Yatsenko notes.

      Also, washing plays an important role in reducing the allergenicity of fabrics, especially for people prone to allergic reactions.  In particular, it helps remove potential allergens such as dust mites, pollen, animal hair and residues of chemicals that can accumulate on fabrics.

      Image

      "So we see that the amount of allergens, dangerous dirt particles and microorganisms (bacteria and fungi) on new clothes can be off the charts", - the designer added.

      How to properly care for bedding: simple tips25.02.10, 13:42 • 132854 views

      From the point of view of health and hygiene

      For underwear, children's, home clothes and knitwear, washing after purchase before wearing is mandatory, and heat treatment in addition to it is highly desirable.

      If it's a dress, skirt, pants or shirt, then washing is desirable, but not mandatory. But pre-ironing or heat treatment is highly recommended.

      If it's outerwear - washing is most likely not necessary. Because it usually goes through wet-heat treatment during manufacturing and does not come into direct contact with the skin surface.

      How to choose the perfect brush and toothpaste for dental care: expert advice24.11.30, 10:45 • 157598 views

      The impact of the first wash on the appearance of the product

      There are many nuances here that depend directly on the fabric itself, the complexity of the model and your personal choice. I would single out separately clothes made of expensive natural fabrics and made to order. It's better not to wash them right away

      - says Yatsenko.

      "Because such products, unfortunately, even if a little, but still lose the "new luster" of the just-made clothes. After all, they usually have a more complex cut and finishing of the details, which is very difficult to iron back to the initial state of the just-sewn product after washing", - the expert adds. 

      However, as an alternative, the specialist recommends using an iron, a steam generator or contacting a proven dry cleaner.

      Washing new clothes before first wear is a matter not only of cleanliness, but also of safety. This is especially important for items that come into direct contact with the skin. In some cases, heat treatment may be sufficient, but for hygiene and health, washing remains the best solution.

      Alina Volianska

      Alina Volianska

      SocietyHealth

      Contact us about advertising