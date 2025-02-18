Cleaning myths you can forget: practical tips for every housewife

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Cleaning myths you can forget: practical tips for every housewife

Cleaning myths you can forget: practical tips for every housewife

Kyiv  •  UNN

Debunking common misconceptions about home cleaning, from the use of chemicals to the frequency of cleaning. Practical advice on how to keep your home clean effectively and safely.

Cleaning is an integral part of our daily lives, and we've probably all come across cleaning myths at least once. However, not all of the advice may be truly effective. Instead of wasting time and effort on things that don't work, it's worth reviewing these common myths and learning real-world tips for more efficient and safer cleaning.

UNN has collected some popular myths about cleaning, as well as tips on how to make this process easier.

Chemical cleaners do the job faster

Many people believe that chemicals will help get rid of dirt faster. However, the latest eco-friendly products can be just as effective, and they are much safer. If you choose natural detergents, pay attention to those with antibacterial properties, such as those based on tea tree or lemon juice. This is not only environmentally friendly, but also not harmful to your health.

You can clean everything with bleach

Bleach is not a universal cleaner. It does disinfect well, but it's not always effective in dealing with dirt or grease stains. Instead, try using baking soda and vinegar-based cleaning pastes, which are great for greasy surfaces and are not harmful to health.

In addition, bleach can irritate the skin, and inhalation can adversely affect the respiratory system.

Image

Cleanliness at home is a sign of perfection

The idea that every corner of your home should be sparkling clean can lead to unnecessary stress. It is important to remember that even if your home is not perfectly clean, it does not mean that your home is not cozy or well maintained.

Setting priorities and realistic expectations will help reduce stress and make cleaning a more enjoyable experience.

Image

Vinegar is the best way to clean fruits and vegetables

Vinegar is a popular food cleaner, but not always the best. Vinegar may not be able to cope with the waxy coatings that are often used on fruits and vegetables to keep them fresh. Specialized cleaning sprays are more effective for cleaning fruits and vegetables, or simply washing them under warm water with a little baking soda to help remove pesticide residue and dirt.

Cleaning is just about cleaning surfaces

In fact, cleaning is not just about wiping down furniture and floors. It's equally important to regularly clean hard-to-reach places, such as ventilation grills, baseboards, and between your pants and furniture. These little things accumulate dust and dirt, which can worsen the air quality in your home.

Image

You can clean without organizing things in advance

Another common myth is that you can clean without first organizing. In fact, in order to clean quickly, you need to first disassemble unnecessary things. This will help you keep things organized and speed up the cleaning process. It is recommended to have special baskets or drawers for storing things that allow you to keep the space clean and without unnecessary chaos.

Cleaning products should always be expensive

You don't need to use expensive products for effective cleaning.

In fact, many effective cleaners can be made from affordable ingredients such as vinegar, baking soda, or lemon. They work just as well as expensive products.

Quick cleaning is inefficient

With the right tools and strategies, you can clean efficiently even in a fairly short time. For example,  quickly dusting surfaces and picking up the floor  can be done in 10-15 minutes, and it will help keep your home tidy.

More often is better

You don't need to constantly clean to keep it clean.

Frequent cleaning can become tiring and time-consuming. It is enough to clean regularly, but not every day. It is more important to organize the space and maintain order so that cleaning does not become an overly time-consuming process.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyLife hack

