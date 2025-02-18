Cleaning myths you can forget: practical tips for every housewife

Cleaning is an integral part of our daily lives, and we've probably all come across cleaning myths at least once. However, not all of the advice may be truly effective. Instead of wasting time and effort on things that don't work, it's worth reviewing these common myths and learning real-world tips for more efficient and safer cleaning.

UNN has collected some popular myths about cleaning, as well as tips on how to make this process easier.

Chemical cleaners do the job faster

Many people believe that chemicals will help get rid of dirt faster. However, the latest eco-friendly products can be just as effective, and they are much safer. If you choose natural detergents, pay attention to those with antibacterial properties, such as those based on tea tree or lemon juice. This is not only environmentally friendly, but also not harmful to your health.

You can clean everything with bleach

Bleach is not a universal cleaner. It does disinfect well, but it's not always effective in dealing with dirt or grease stains. Instead, try using baking soda and vinegar-based cleaning pastes, which are great for greasy surfaces and are not harmful to health.

In addition, bleach can irritate the skin, and inhalation can adversely affect the respiratory system.

Cleanliness at home is a sign of perfection

The idea that every corner of your home should be sparkling clean can lead to unnecessary stress. It is important to remember that even if your home is not perfectly clean, it does not mean that your home is not cozy or well maintained.

Setting priorities and realistic expectations will help reduce stress and make cleaning a more enjoyable experience.

Vinegar is the best way to clean fruits and vegetables

Vinegar is a popular food cleaner, but not always the best. Vinegar may not be able to cope with the waxy coatings that are often used on fruits and vegetables to keep them fresh. Specialized cleaning sprays are more effective for cleaning fruits and vegetables, or simply washing them under warm water with a little baking soda to help remove pesticide residue and dirt.

Cleaning is just about cleaning surfaces

In fact, cleaning is not just about wiping down furniture and floors. It's equally important to regularly clean hard-to-reach places, such as ventilation grills, baseboards, and between your pants and furniture. These little things accumulate dust and dirt, which can worsen the air quality in your home.

You can clean without organizing things in advance

Another common myth is that you can clean without first organizing. In fact, in order to clean quickly, you need to first disassemble unnecessary things. This will help you keep things organized and speed up the cleaning process. It is recommended to have special baskets or drawers for storing things that allow you to keep the space clean and without unnecessary chaos.

Cleaning products should always be expensive

You don't need to use expensive products for effective cleaning.

In fact, many effective cleaners can be made from affordable ingredients such as vinegar, baking soda, or lemon. They work just as well as expensive products.

Quick cleaning is inefficient

With the right tools and strategies, you can clean efficiently even in a fairly short time. For example, quickly dusting surfaces and picking up the floor can be done in 10-15 minutes, and it will help keep your home tidy.

More often is better

You don't need to constantly clean to keep it clean.

Frequent cleaning can become tiring and time-consuming. It is enough to clean regularly, but not every day. It is more important to organize the space and maintain order so that cleaning does not become an overly time-consuming process.