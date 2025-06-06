"PrivatBank" warned about technical work: what is known

"PrivatBank" warned about a temporary suspension of ATMs on the night of June 7. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the financial institution.

Details

According to "Privatbank", tonight from 00:05 to 05:00 "PrivatBank" ATMs throughout Ukraine will not work due to technical work.

"In this regard, it will not be possible to perform any operations using ATMs. We apologize for the inconvenience," the statement reads.

Let us remind you

From June, the limit on transfers from card to card will be reduced to UAH 100,000. This will affect those who conduct business activities without paying taxes.

Exchange rate for June 6: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia