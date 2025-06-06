Exchange rate for June 6: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4717 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.47 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 47.37 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.05 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.75-41.20 UAH, the euro at 47.75-47.15 UAH, and the zloty at 11.50-10.70 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.33-41.38 UAH, the euro at 47.49-47.70 UAH, and the zloty at 11.05-11.15 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.41-41.44 UAH/USD and 47.55-47.57 UAH/EUR, respectively.

The NBU denies negative impact from Ukraine's missed debt payment

Addition

Inflation accelerated to 15.1% year-on-year in April. In the summer, it will begin to decline across a wide range of goods and services and gradually move towards the 5% target.