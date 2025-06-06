Exchange rate for June 6: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.4717 UAH/USD, which is 1 kopeck stronger. The euro exchange rate is 47.37 UAH, and the zloty exchange rate is 11.05 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4717 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.47 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 47.37 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.05 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.75-41.20 UAH, the euro at 47.75-47.15 UAH, and the zloty at 11.50-10.70 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.33-41.38 UAH, the euro at 47.49-47.70 UAH, and the zloty at 11.05-11.15 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.41-41.44 UAH/USD and 47.55-47.57 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addition
Inflation accelerated to 15.1% year-on-year in April. In the summer, it will begin to decline across a wide range of goods and services and gradually move towards the 5% target.