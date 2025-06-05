The NBU denies negative impact from Ukraine's missed debt payment

The National Bank stated that there is no negative impact due to Ukraine's missing payment of $665.5 million on GDP warrants. This was stated by Deputy Governor of the NBU Yuriy Geletiy during a press briefing, reports UNN.

Geletiy commented on whether the National Bank felt the impact of Ukraine's missed payment of $665.5 million on GDP warrants.

We do not see any negative manifestations. The negotiation process regarding the development of restructuring terms is ongoing and continues... There is no negativity. As you know, there has been a moratorium on payments since May last year. Everything is under the control of the government and there are no risks to financial stability - said Geletiy.

Ukraine announced that it is skipping the payment of $665 million on government debt linked to economic growth after the country failed to agree on restructuring terms with a group of creditors led by hedge funds.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine issued a statement on the Irish Stock Exchange confirming that, according to calculations as of April 30, 2025, the amount of payment for government derivatives due on June 2, 2025 is US$665,453,507.60.

At the same time, Ukraine reminded holders of government derivatives that, in accordance with the government's decision of August 27, 2024, there is a moratorium on payments on these instruments, which will remain in effect until the completion of their restructuring.

In April, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine failed to reach an agreement with holders of $2.6 billion in debt, amid the need to pay $600 million in May.