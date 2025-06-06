A discount on fuel will be available at major gas station chains in Kyiv until the end of the day

$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 12688 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 43312 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
03:42 PM • 41244 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 101413 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 86545 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 133730 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 165952 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120577 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101233 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92361 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Popular news

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post
June 6, 11:38 AM • 63383 views

June 6, 11:38 AM • 63383 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
June 6, 11:45 AM • 131032 views

June 6, 11:45 AM • 131032 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?
June 6, 01:27 PM • 96216 views

June 6, 01:27 PM • 96216 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes
June 6, 02:30 PM • 50638 views

June 6, 02:30 PM • 50638 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes
June 6, 02:47 PM • 46589 views

June 6, 02:47 PM • 46589 views
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes
June 6, 02:47 PM • 46653 views

June 6, 02:47 PM • 46653 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes
June 6, 02:30 PM • 50701 views

June 6, 02:30 PM • 50701 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?
June 6, 01:27 PM • 96273 views

June 6, 01:27 PM • 96273 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
June 6, 01:00 PM • 101413 views
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 101413 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
June 6, 11:45 AM • 131096 views

June 6, 11:45 AM • 131096 views
Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 43312 views

05:00 PM • 43312 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"
June 6, 10:26 AM • 102366 views

June 6, 10:26 AM • 102366 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released
June 5, 09:10 AM • 146082 views

June 5, 09:10 AM • 146082 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.
June 4, 11:54 AM • 108228 views

June 4, 11:54 AM • 108228 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"
June 3, 02:36 PM • 148750 views

June 3, 02:36 PM • 148750 views
A discount on fuel will be available at major gas station chains in Kyiv until the end of the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

Due to traffic jams in Kyiv after the shelling, the Kyiv City Military Administration has agreed with gas station chains on fuel discounts until the end of the day. Also, the metro train service between the stations "Akademmistechko" and "Lisova" has been restored.

A discount on fuel will be available at major gas station chains in Kyiv until the end of the day

In Kyiv, traffic has become more difficult due to congestion after massive Russian shelling. The city military administration has agreed on a temporary reduction in fuel prices, said the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

People in Kyiv were on the road much longer than usual. There was more congestion, more use of motor transport, and therefore more fuel 

- said Tkachenko.

He said that in cooperation with business, an agreement was reached that all cars moving around Kyiv would receive a discount.

We are solving this problem for Kyiv residents together with business. I appealed to the gas station chains. All those who are currently moving around Kyiv will receive discounts at gas stations of all major chains in the capital 

- the message says.

Tkachenko noted that the discount will start operating in the coming minutes and until the end of the day.

The amount of discounts is determined by the company in accordance with its capabilities. I am grateful to the business for their understanding and willingness to support people 

- the head of the MBA noted.

Addition

Due to damage to the metro tracks after the Russian attack, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration urged Kyiv residents traveling from the right bank to the left to give a ride to fellow travelers along Brovarskyi Avenue.

In Kyiv, train traffic between the Akademmistechko and Lisova stations has been fully restored after 13 hours of restoration work. This morning, tracks and networks were damaged on the "red" line section.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Kyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
