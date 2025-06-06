A discount on fuel will be available at major gas station chains in Kyiv until the end of the day

In Kyiv, traffic has become more difficult due to congestion after massive Russian shelling. The city military administration has agreed on a temporary reduction in fuel prices, said the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

People in Kyiv were on the road much longer than usual. There was more congestion, more use of motor transport, and therefore more fuel - said Tkachenko.

He said that in cooperation with business, an agreement was reached that all cars moving around Kyiv would receive a discount.

We are solving this problem for Kyiv residents together with business. I appealed to the gas station chains. All those who are currently moving around Kyiv will receive discounts at gas stations of all major chains in the capital - the message says.

Tkachenko noted that the discount will start operating in the coming minutes and until the end of the day.

The amount of discounts is determined by the company in accordance with its capabilities. I am grateful to the business for their understanding and willingness to support people - the head of the MBA noted.

Addition

Due to damage to the metro tracks after the Russian attack, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration urged Kyiv residents traveling from the right bank to the left to give a ride to fellow travelers along Brovarskyi Avenue.

In Kyiv, train traffic between the Akademmistechko and Lisova stations has been fully restored after 13 hours of restoration work. This morning, tracks and networks were damaged on the "red" line section.