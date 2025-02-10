How to properly care for bedding: simple tips

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31712 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 73029 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112218 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90956 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121835 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101959 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156527 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101151 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 77646 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 48697 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102219 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 75783 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112218 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121835 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156527 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146946 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179168 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 75783 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102219 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135407 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137287 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165390 views
How to properly care for bedding: simple tips

How to properly care for bedding: simple tips

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 132861 views

Detailed recommendations for washing and caring for different types of bedding, pillows and blankets. Advice on choosing temperature conditions and drying methods for different fabrics.

Bed linen is not only an element of comfort, but also an important component of healthy sleep. Regular and proper care of it will help to keep it clean, soft and durable. 

UNN has collected the basic rules for caring for bedding.

How often should bedding be washed?

Change and wash the bedding at least once a week. In summer or during illness, it is better to do it more often - once every 5 days. You should change the bedding more often if you have pets that sleep on the bed or if you are used to eating in bed.

Wash sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers at 60°C for most fabrics. This is because lower temperatures may not kill all bacteria or remove sweat more effectively. 

Scientists have discovered two simple ways to fight fatigue at work27.01.25, 11:40 • 46343 views

Cotton, linen, satin: 40-60°C. These materials can withstand high temperatures, which helps to effectively kill bacteria.

Silk, viscose: 30°C. For delicate fabrics, it is important to use a gentle wash cycle.

Terry bedding: 60°C to maintain softness and fluffiness.

Also, always check the manufacturer's label before washing, as different materials may have special requirements.

Image

Washing your bedding regularly is also great for preventing bed bugs. Changing the sheets regularly will help you spot them, and washing and drying them in a high temperature washing machine can help get rid of them.

But such bedding items as mattress covers or mattress protectors can be washed less frequently: once every 2-3 months is enough.

Most mattress covers can be machine washed with other bedding at a temperature of 40-60 °C. 

How to wash pillows and blankets?

Many feather, down and microfiber pillows are machine washable. They should be washed every 4-6 months.

If you are going to machine wash, select the delicate cycle. Washing two cushions at the same time can help to maintain their position in the machine. 

Memory foam pillows are not machine washable, but the cover can usually be removed and washed. Covers should be washed twice a year.

How to choose the perfect brush and toothpaste for dental care: expert advice30.11.24, 10:45 • 157599 views

A blanket should be washed about 1-2 times a year to keep it fresh. Many duvets can be washed at home, but the best way to wash them will depend on the filling and the size of your washing machine. 

Image

If you are worried about damaging your blanket, you can take it to a dry cleaner. 

Only wash the blanket in the washing machine if there is sufficient space inside the drum. The blanket should not completely fill the drum, as this will prevent the water and detergent from circulating properly.

For blankets filled with holofiber, synthetic or microfiber: 30-40 °C. Machine wash on the delicate cycle.  Then run an extra rinse cycle to remove all soap suds.

Do I need to wash meat before cooking? The chef debunked a popular myth29.10.24, 22:19 • 102482 views

For woolen blankets: no higher than 30°C. Machine wash on a gentle cycle is best.  

For duvets made of feathers, down, or silk: take them to a dry cleaner for professional cleaning.

How to care for your mattress?

There are no special rules for caring for a mattress, but it is recommended to clean it every 6 months. In addition, it should be periodically turned over, as often indicated in the instructions.

Some mattresses do not require this, so listen to the manufacturer's recommendations.

People with allergies should pay attention to the signs of an allergic reaction (runny nose, itchy eyes, dry throat), as they may be a sign that it is time to clean the mattress.

How to dry bedding correctly?

Image

There are several options for drying bedding: outdoors, indoors, and in a tumble dryer.

Drying in the open air

The ideal way to dry your bedding is to air dry it. Drying your bedding under ultraviolet light (sunlight) will help kill all the microorganisms that live on the sheets.

How many hours does a person need to sleep to get enough sleep - the answer of a somnologist24.10.24, 15:10 • 153924 views

Indoor drying

If you can't dry your laundry outdoors, indoor drying is another option.

Try to hang your laundry in a well-ventilated area, ideally with open windows and good air circulation. 

If you need to hang your bedding over a door, try not to use a closet or wardrobe door, as this can lead to mold in the closet (which will be difficult to clean).

Some experts recommend drying sheets on a radiator, but don't do it - it can lead to fire, mold, and higher heating bills.

Drying in the tumble dryer

A tumble dryer is a good option, but this method may not be suitable for all types of fabrics.

The sheets are most likely machine washable, but check the care label first to make sure this is not the case.

Synthetic, holofiber, or microfiber blankets can be tumble dried (if they are suitable), but be sure to use a cool or air dry setting. 

What you can do to improve your sleep: expert advice24.01.24, 00:45 • 52877 views

Avoid tumble drying wool, silk, feather or down comforters as this may cause lumps to form or damage the filling.  

A great way to keep your bedding fluffy is to buy dryer balls and put them in the machine before drying. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyLife hackPublications

