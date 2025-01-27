ukenru
Scientists have discovered two simple ways to fight fatigue at work

Scientists have discovered two simple ways to fight fatigue at work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46344 views

A study by American universities showed that micro-breaks and managerial support significantly reduce employee fatigue. The greatest effect is observed during periods of high stress and heavy workload.

Supervisor support and micro-breaks can be both simple and crucial ways to address fatigue.

Transmits UNN with reference to Science Alert.

Details

There are several important factors that can contribute to reducing work fatigue, according to a study conducted by researchers from Wake Forest University, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), and Northeastern University in the United States.

This is what is most important:

  • Microbreaks

    Microbreaks are a simple and cost-effective way to combat fatigue, especially when the workload is high

    - explains Lindsey Andiola, a representative of the VCU School of Business.
    • The support of the manager is another important factor.

      Support from your manager plays an important role in reducing fatigue. Together, these two mechanisms offer the most significant relief for professionals who work during busy seasons or other periods of high stress

      - VCU notes.
      Image

      The researchers interviewed 44 accountants about their work habits and then conducted a controlled experiment on fatigue and microbreaks with 179 other participants.

      Micro-breaks and regular support from a supervisor have been shown to reduce fatigue. For working accountants, the benefits of these measures were only significant during the busiest times of the year, suggesting that they are most useful when they are most needed, i.e., during periods of high stress.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      HealthLife hack
      united-statesUnited States

