Scientists have discovered two simple ways to fight fatigue at work

Supervisor support and micro-breaks can be both simple and crucial ways to address fatigue.

There are several important factors that can contribute to reducing work fatigue, according to a study conducted by researchers from Wake Forest University, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), and Northeastern University in the United States.

Microbreaks are a simple and cost-effective way to combat fatigue, especially when the workload is high - explains Lindsey Andiola, a representative of the VCU School of Business.

The support of the manager is another important factor.

Support from your manager plays an important role in reducing fatigue. Together, these two mechanisms offer the most significant relief for professionals who work during busy seasons or other periods of high stress - VCU notes.

The researchers interviewed 44 accountants about their work habits and then conducted a controlled experiment on fatigue and microbreaks with 179 other participants.

Micro-breaks and regular support from a supervisor have been shown to reduce fatigue. For working accountants, the benefits of these measures were only significant during the busiest times of the year, suggesting that they are most useful when they are most needed, i.e., during periods of high stress.

