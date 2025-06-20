Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13352 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22178 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 24121 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 23477 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23565 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 39961 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 95606 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95081 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90739 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94180 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 46643 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 28017 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 23657 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 16755 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 13491 views
Publications
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 4230 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13354 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22184 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 24126 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 132990 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 52211 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 74498 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 195597 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 241461 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 225397 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8418 views

Ukraine's energy system is operating stably, but the situation remains complex due to unprecedented attacks. Such strikes can affect electricity generation and distribution.

Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy

Despite the fact that the energy system is currently operating in a stable mode, the situation is complex. The resumption of massive attacks could affect the operation of relevant generation.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko during the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN correspondent reports.   

Details

Regarding preparations for the next heating season. Even considering that the energy system is currently operating in a stable mode, the situation is complex. First of all, this is a consequence of unprecedented attacks on the energy system that occurred last year and this year.

- said Halushchenko. 

The minister noted that the attacks by the Russian Federation have resumed and added that the resumption of massive strikes could affect the operation of relevant generation.

The resumption of massive attacks, of which there were 33 on the energy sector last year, could affect the operation of relevant generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

- said Halushchenko.   

The Ministry of Energy denied claims that Ukrainians will "freeze" in winter20.06.25, 10:50 • 1230 views

Addition  

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, Olena Shapoval, informed UNN that the energy system in Ukraine is balanced even during peak loads thanks to the work of energy workers. Power outages are possible only in case of strikes on energy infrastructure. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9