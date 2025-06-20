Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy

Despite the fact that the energy system is currently operating in a stable mode, the situation is complex. The resumption of massive attacks could affect the operation of relevant generation.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko during the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Regarding preparations for the next heating season. Even considering that the energy system is currently operating in a stable mode, the situation is complex. First of all, this is a consequence of unprecedented attacks on the energy system that occurred last year and this year. - said Halushchenko.

The minister noted that the attacks by the Russian Federation have resumed and added that the resumption of massive strikes could affect the operation of relevant generation.

The resumption of massive attacks, of which there were 33 on the energy sector last year, could affect the operation of relevant generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. - said Halushchenko.

Addition

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, Olena Shapoval, informed UNN that the energy system in Ukraine is balanced even during peak loads thanks to the work of energy workers. Power outages are possible only in case of strikes on energy infrastructure.