Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's energy system is operating stably, but the situation remains complex due to unprecedented attacks. Such strikes can affect electricity generation and distribution.
Despite the fact that the energy system is currently operating in a stable mode, the situation is complex. The resumption of massive attacks could affect the operation of relevant generation.
This was stated by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko during the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN correspondent reports.
Details
Regarding preparations for the next heating season. Even considering that the energy system is currently operating in a stable mode, the situation is complex. First of all, this is a consequence of unprecedented attacks on the energy system that occurred last year and this year.
The minister noted that the attacks by the Russian Federation have resumed and added that the resumption of massive strikes could affect the operation of relevant generation.
The resumption of massive attacks, of which there were 33 on the energy sector last year, could affect the operation of relevant generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Addition
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, Olena Shapoval, informed UNN that the energy system in Ukraine is balanced even during peak loads thanks to the work of energy workers. Power outages are possible only in case of strikes on energy infrastructure.