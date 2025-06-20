The Ministry of Energy denied claims that Ukrainians will "freeze" in winter

The claim that Ukrainians will freeze in the winter is not true. Ukraine will be provided with the necessary amount of gas to go through the heating season.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko during the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

Halushchenko stated that a media campaign has now begun claiming that Ukrainians will allegedly freeze in the next heating season, and there will be no gas.

This is not true. We will definitely be provided with gas in the volume necessary for the heating season, including for the provision of both citizens and businesses. - said Halushchenko.

However, he noted that the situation in Ukraine is indeed difficult due to Russia's attacks on gas production facilities.

The government, as a classified document, approved the plan for preparation for the upcoming heating season. It contains clear figures for gas. The only thing I can say is that, indeed, due to strikes on gas production and storage facilities, the situation is very difficult. Due to the damage caused by the enemy to production this year, we will import much more gas compared to previous periods. - Halushchenko said.

Additions

In March 2025, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko stated that the Russian Federation had changed its attack tactics on the Ukrainian energy system, focusing on strikes on gas infrastructure.

In April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that this winter Russians carried out a series of massive attacks on Ukrainian gas production infrastructure, causing losses amounting to almost 50% of total production.

At the end of March, the Vice Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba announced that Ukraine is beginning preparations for the next heating season.

Acting Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht told a UNN journalist that the next heating season in Ukraine will not be easy. In particular, due to the fact that since the beginning of 2025, the focus of Russian attention regarding missile attacks has been on gas production facilities, and this is probably the biggest challenge today.