Gender pay gap: why it exists and how to overcome it

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 88922 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100501 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108438 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111286 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103808 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135600 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103789 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113444 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119885 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65131 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114609 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36346 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33589 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 88922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157060 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28273 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33589 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119885 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140366 views
Gender pay gap: why it exists and how to overcome it

Gender pay gap: why it exists and how to overcome it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103453 views

Prior to the full-scale Russian invasion, the gender pay gap in Ukraine was 18.6%, forcing women to work longer hours than men. Experts attribute this to stereotypes and the low representation of women in leadership positions.

The gender pay gap remains a serious problem worldwide, including in Ukraine. It is not only a matter of social justice, but also a factor that affects the country's economic development. 

UNN has analyzed why there is a gender pay gap in our country, how social stereotypes affect this problem, and how it affects the Ukrainian economy.

According to the State Statistics Service, in Ukraine, before the full-scale Russian invasion, the gender pay gap in 2021 was 18.6%. Accordingly, this means that women have to work more than men, but receive lower wages.  Thus, on average, women have 6.5 years of additional labor in their lifetime.

In 2015, the difference between men's and women's salaries was 26%, and by 2021, it had significantly decreased. Ukraine is currently showing positive dynamics in attracting women to professional and technical fields. 

However, despite these positive trends, some challenges remain. For example, only 15% of companies in Ukraine are owned by women, and only 17.7% of businesses have women in management positions. This indicates that despite the high level of women's involvement in education, it does not guarantee that they will earn more. 

UNN talked to Iryna Andrusiak, head of the Center for Legal Studies of Gender Equality, and in her opinion, the main reason for the gender pay gap is not so much in Ukrainian legislation as in  stereotypical thinking of society.

The law is very well written in terms of gender issues. We have social problems. There are no discriminatory norms, but when hiring girls, for example, they may be asked: "Are you married?" Do you plan to have children? Oh, if you're not married, you'll get married and have children soon." That is, there is no such thing as a norm that says that women receive lesser wages for the same work done because they are women, and men need to support their families, and therefore they are paid more

- says the expert.

 According to Andrusiak, women pensioners are an extremely vulnerable social category in Ukraine. This is because, when they retire, they have a low minimum pension.

"And now we are starting to look for reasons why this is so. And here we have these stereotypes of thinking, these negative stereotypical practices, when women, in terms of percentage, hold much fewer leadership positions. This is because they are simply not elected to these leadership positions because they are women, because we have been stereotyping them for centuries, because women are not capable of leading, they cannot make decisions, they do not have leadership skills, they are emotionally unstable. And here, in fact, we need to look for the source of this problem, why we have this wage gap," the expert says.

In particular, the human rights activist notes that legislative norms that restrict women's rights in terms of remuneration should be discussed not only with regard to women's individual needs, but also in the context of ensuring social equality and preventing abuse by employers.

"We can't talk about individual cases of this or that woman. Because 20  women have the opportunity to hire a nanny, or have parents who can help, or a husband. And 70 women will not have such an opportunity. And the law in this context should still be strengthened for the majority of people and actually ensure that employers do not abuse this norm," Andrusiak emphasized.

In addition, she noted that even despite changes in legal norms, the results will be seen in a few decades, not immediately.

The gender pay gap is an issue that should be considered not only in terms of discrimination against women, but also in terms of its impact on the country's economy.

The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that if women were involved in the labor market in the same way as men, global GDP would grow by 26% between 2015 and 2025.

UNN talked to economist Oleh Pendzin, who believes that the issue of the gender pay gap is partly losing its relevance due to the acute shortage of men in traditionally "male" professions.

In the context of the war and in the context of a sharp shortage of industrial specialties,  an extremely large shortage of specialties in male professions, the possibility for women to retrain is growing sharply at the moment. So the issue of the gender gap, in my opinion, is leveled by the extremely large shortage of men in men's professions. Today, if she wants, a woman can take any position in a male-dominated field with male pay in male specialties. The other thing is that this requires really serious retraining... because there are things that men do mainly because of their physiological characteristics. But in any case, during the war, this gender difference disappears to some extent

- says the expert.
Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

