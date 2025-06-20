$41.690.06
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11943 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian army on the Kupyansk direction. A soldier from the 68th Motor Rifle Division ate his comrade-in-arms, who was considered missing.

Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces

According to radio interception data, one of the servicemen of the 68th Motor Rifle Division of Russia "took down" and then ate his comrade, who was previously considered missing. Reports **UNN** with reference to the official page of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Radio interception data indicate evidence of cannibalism in the army of the Russian Federation. The recording of the occupiers' conversations was released by the press service of the GUR on a social network. It is about the story of the commander of one of the units of the separate reconnaissance battalion of the 68th Motor Rifle Division of the Russian army.

Here's what the GUR press service writes:

Einführung - „Brelok" und „Foma" dienten als Teil des 52. separaten Aufklärungsbataillons der 68. motorisierten Gewehrdivision der russischen Streitkräfte, die in Richtung Kupjansk im Gebiet von Zakhidne und Lyman Pershy operiert.

No one fucking disappeared, "Brelok" took him down and then ate him for fucking two weeks

- reported the commander of one of the units of the separate reconnaissance battalion of the 68th Motor Rifle Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, writes the GUR.

According to intelligence data, "Brelok" was later found dead.

"They say he was two hundred, damn it. Well, he ate his partner, so it's for reflection," - the intercepted conversation reads, reports the GUR.

Recall

In Dnipro, a 17-year-old girl filmed a video of herself dancing in a cemetery to a Russian song about cannibalism.

Russian cannibals, convicted of murder and dismemberment, were pardoned and recruited to fight against Ukraine, receiving state medals.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk
