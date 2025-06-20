Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces

According to radio interception data, one of the servicemen of the 68th Motor Rifle Division of Russia "took down" and then ate his comrade, who was previously considered missing. Reports **UNN** with reference to the official page of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Radio interception data indicate evidence of cannibalism in the army of the Russian Federation. The recording of the occupiers' conversations was released by the press service of the GUR on a social network. It is about the story of the commander of one of the units of the separate reconnaissance battalion of the 68th Motor Rifle Division of the Russian army.

Here's what the GUR press service writes:

No one fucking disappeared, "Brelok" took him down and then ate him for fucking two weeks - reported the commander of one of the units of the separate reconnaissance battalion of the 68th Motor Rifle Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, writes the GUR.

According to intelligence data, "Brelok" was later found dead.

"They say he was two hundred, damn it. Well, he ate his partner, so it's for reflection," - the intercepted conversation reads, reports the GUR.

